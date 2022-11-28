Messner Reeves’ Bruce Montoya Inducted Into Prestigious Legal Organization

Messner Reeves Bruce Montoya

Montoya Recognized As One Of The Best Trial Lawyers In The World

“It is difficult to overstate the impressiveness of this recognition. It is a testament to legal greatness, measured by a career of consistency and performance." ” — Caleb Meyer, Managing Partner, and CEO Messner Reeves LLP

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DENVER, Colo. – Attorney Bruce Montoya, Denver Equity Partner at Messner Reeves LLP, has been inducted as a Fellow in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL). Formed in 1954, the IATL is recognized as the world's most prestigious international organization of defense and plaintiff trial lawyers. Members are top-tier trial lawyers who demonstrate excellent character, aboslute integrity, and professionalism, and who promote the highest standards of the civil justice system. This elite group comprises just 500 active trial lawyers from the United States and 100 from over 30 other countries around the world.

“It is difficult to overstate the impressiveness of this recognition,” said Caleb Meyer, Managing Partner, and CEO Messner Reeves. “Not only is it an honor reflecting years of quality, professionalism, and service, but it is a testament to legal greatness, measured by a career of consistency and performance."

Throughout his nearly 40 years in practice, Montoya has completed 80 jury trials and numerous arbitrations. He has done pro bono work, including working tirelessly on behalf of a Texas inmate awaiting execution in Texas and was active in founding Colorado’s Hate Crimes Task Force, which is now used as a national model for similar programs. Montoya, one of only 5% of Hispanic lawyers in the United States, has earned a reputation as one of Colorado's most distinguished and successful trial attorneys. Now, he is recognized as a top trial lawyer internationally.

“Bruce epitomizes the culture at Messner Reeves, which strives to embrace entrepreneurialism through innovative thinking, a collaborative environment, and personal empowerment,” said Michelle L. Harden, Managing Partner, Messner Reeves. "These traits have made Bruce a successful trial lawyer and a champion of justice for his clients. His induction into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers is hard-earned and well-deserved. I am incredibly fortunate to have benefitted from his mentorship throughout my career."

Throughout his career, Montoya has actively worked to improve the lives of his clients and members of his community. He mentors young, aspiring lawyers and has served in several volunteer positions, including:

-The International Society of Defense Counsel

-The American Board of Trial Advocates

-The National Institute of Trial Advocacy

-The Mount Saint Vincent Home

-The Hate Violence Task Force

-The American Bar Association’s Post-Conviction Death Penalty Project

As a newly minted member of the Academy, Montoya will continue serving the Denver community with Messner Reeves LLP, while upholding the pillars of IATL to promote reforms in the law, facilitate the administration of justice, cultivate the science of jurisprudence, and elevate the standards of integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.

Learn About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves offers an array of services to corporate clients throughout the US. The firm is a top choice for business and litigation representation, with eleven offices serving the professional community. Messner Reeves’ trial attorneys are known as some of the best legal advocates in their respective regions and secure outstanding results in civil and commercial litigation matters.