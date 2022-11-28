TensorIoT Attains AWS Migration Competency Status
Achievement highlights TensorIoT’s end-to-end expertise helping customers migrate and modernize infrastructure and applications to the AWS cloudORANGE, CA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWS Advanced Consulting Partner TensorIoT announced today that the company had earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes TensorIoT’s continued excellence in helping customers migrate and modernize applications, workload and infrastructure to the AWS cloud with rapid reliable results, giving customers accelerated innovation, improving security, and reducing unnecessary infrastructure expenses.
Earning the AWS Migration Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner with proven customer success and the specialized technical proficiency needed to optimize migration onto the AWS cloud. The Migration Competency status means TensorIoT provides the validated technical skills to provide migration through all phases - discovery, planning, preparation, migration, and optimization for the customer’s products, processes and personnel - that deliver AWS's scalable, flexible, and cost-effective and sustainable cloud solutions to customers.
“TensorIoT is proud to achieve this pivotal AWS competency and become an AWS Migration Services Partner,” said Charles Burden, Co-CEO TensorIoT. “The agility, range of services, and speed of innovation provided by the AWS cloud are foundational in not only our migration practice but also in all of the bespoke customer solutions our company creates. Attainment of this competency highlights TensorIoT’s ongoing commitment to provide the highest quality AWS migration planning, cost efficiency, security, availability, sustainability and performance to our customers looking to migrate from on-premises or hybrid platforms to the AWS cloud, or businesses seeking to modernize their existing AWS infrastructure for optimized performance using the latest cutting edge AWS technologies.”
“The dedicated team at TensorIoT excels at helping companies transform their business solutions by helping them migrate and modernize their workloads coming from any existing existing setup, whether that be coming from AWS, on-premises or a hybrid environment,” said Duane Osborn, Principle Solutions Architect for TensorIoT. “Obtaining the migration competency shows and validates that TensorIoT has raised the bar again by helping companies overcome the hardest challenges in migrating and modernizing their applications.”
To earn the Migration competency, TensorIoT had to pass a rigorous audit, referencing successful customer use cases completed by their expert team of AWS-certified technical specialists. The audit also reviewed the TensorIoT processes and methodologies used in the migration and modernization, validating the team’s specialized knowledge and capability of performing seamless migration and modernization on AWS.
Boilerplate: About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT’s mission is to partner with companies to build scalable sustainable technology solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting edge services. We drive success by taking a cloud first, serverless/managed service approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
