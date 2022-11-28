Public invited to discuss black bear hunting seasons

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a Public Information Gathering Meeting in Laramie to discuss Chapter 3, black bear hunting seasons. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St. Wildlife managers will present hunting season proposals for black bear hunt areas 7 (Laramie Mts), 8 (Snowy Range,) and 9 (Sierra Madres.)

Black bear hunting seasons are reviewed on a three-year basis. A full listing of proposed changes to black bear hunting seasons is available at wgfd.wyo.gov. Comments on the proposed regulation can be made online, submitted in writing at the public meeting, or by mailing: WGFD, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY, 82604. The public comment period for Chapter 3 closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. All comments received during the comment period will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their Jan. 11-12, 2023 meeting in Cheyenne.



- WGFD -