Save on Winter Heating and Gas Costs with GridRewards
New energy management features on free app will provide millions of Con Edison users with real-time heating data ahead of winter seasonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two years of empowering consumers to lower their electricity bills, with the added benefits of earning cash and reducing carbon emissions, the award-winning and free GridRewards app has amped up its availability to Con Edison customers by helping them identify ways to save on heating costs this winter! Utilizing similar technologies -- including personal notifications during high energy-use events -- consumers are able to save money simply by turning down heating temperatures a few degrees at intermittent times. Adding to the savings, consumers able to install smart thermostats in their homes and businesses, may reduce temperatures remotely in real time!
With winter costs rising an estimated 22% throughout New York City and Westchester, GridRewards makes understanding and reducing home energy costs easy and rewarding!
“The same efficient technology that helped tens of thousands of residents and businesses slash utility costs last summer through alerts advising when to reduce electricity use, is now available for managing gas heating units and appliances this winter,” points out Jeff Hendler, Co-Founder, President & CEO Logical Buildings, developer of the app. “By using GridRewards and smart thermostats, Con Edison customers have wholly accessible and easy-to-use tools for lowering monthly energy bills.”
The app now provides New Yorkers with the ability to track their gas data on a day-to-day and hour-by-hour basis, while viewing projected monthly bills and how they compare to the previous month’s charges.
In addition to Con Edison customers throughout New York City and Westchester already using the GridRewards app, customers of Orange & Rockland Utilities are also benefiting from the energy management platform! Homeowners, residents, and small businesses in Orange and Rockland counties with smart thermostats have even more tools for controlling rolling energy hikes and lowering their individual carbon footprints.
More information about GridRewards may be found at www.GridRewards.com.
About GridRewards™
GridRewards™ was developed in 2019 by Logical Buildings as an industry leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual power plant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary ESG technologies are combatting climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health, and reduce carbon footprints, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2017, the Company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, NJ, Chicago, Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.
