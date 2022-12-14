Submit Release
Firm Announces Deal Closing For Leading Specialty Manufacturer

NEWARK, NJ, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a market leading Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage advisory firm headquartered in New Jersey with multiple team offices along the East Coast just announced the sale of a wire cloth manufacturer to a private investor in the industry.

This well-known company takes great pride in providing the highest quality products, in many different forms, to many different markets including aerospace, pharmaceutical, food, chemical, automotive, medical, environmental and many others. The firm enjoys significant operating margins and documented profitability with sales nationwide and international. The business currently operates from a 30,000 sq. ft. leased warehouse with office space.

The company enjoys a competitive advantage by having an exceptional quality system in place to support the products they sell. Their name is known for quality in the industry. The company is committed to providing customers with products that meet their requirements, on time and without defects.

The business is located in the Northeast United States and the firm enjoys significant operating margins and documented profitability with sales nationwide and international.

