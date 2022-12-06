Submit Release
Firm Announces Deal Closing For New Jersey Remodeling Contractor

A Neumann & Associates, a market leading M&A advisory firm with multiple offices along the East Coast announced the sale of a NJ remodeling contractor.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, UNITED STATES, US, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 6, 2022 - A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a market leading Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage advisory firm headquartered in New Jersey with multiple offices along the East Coast just announced the sale of a New Jersey remodeling contractor to a private investor.

This well-known Exterior Home Remodeling Contractor (primarily windows and doors) has provided expert solutions, products, and installation services to the central New Jersey region for over 50 years. The company has experienced significant revenue growth and enjoys high operating margins with documented profitability. The seller’s 3,600 SF leased facility is in a prime location with very attractive/flexible lease terms.

The company enjoys a competitive advantage by leveraging a wide menu of home remodeling solutions to its diverse client base with exceptional customer service and fair pricing – strong revenue growth has been the result.

As in many previous transactions, A Neumann & Associates and its team provided the introduction to various acquisition lenders for this $3mio transaction and was fundamental in arranging the financing for the acquisition of the company.

