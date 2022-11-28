DuctVac Northwest Begins Offering Air Duct Cleaning in Spokane

DuctVac Northwest, an air quality and air duct cleaning company, has expanded services into the Spokane metro area and Spokane County.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuctVac Northwest, an established air quality company with roots in Western Washington, recently opened a new Spokane location. The company will now offer air duct cleaning, duct sealing, air purification, and other air quality services throughout the Spokane metro area and Spokane County.

According to the EPA, some air pollutants are 2 to 5 times more concentrated indoors than outdoors. Air quality services can help residents and businesses maintain healthy indoor air.

DuctVac Northwest is owned by Dave Kostecka, a duct cleaner with over 25 years of HVAC experience. Dave is a certified Air System Cleaning Specialist (ASCS) with the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA). He has also had a successful career in designing new duct systems for homes and businesses.

About DuctVac Northwest

DuctVac Northwest provides people and businesses with healthy indoor air. As a specialized indoor air quality company, DuctVac Northwest does not sell furnace parts, just air quality services.

DuctVac Northwest strives to offer customers honesty, integrity, fair and honest pricing, and professional services without high-pressure sales tactics. The company maintains an A+ Rating with the BBB and has been a member of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association since 2007.

To reach the DuctVac Northwest Spokane office, call at (509) 981-7050 or fill out the online contact form.