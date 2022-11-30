Firm Announces Deal Closing For Florida Roofing Company
A Neumann & Associates, a leading M&A advisory firm with multiple offices along the East Coast just announced the sale of a leading roofing contractor.ORLANDO, FL, US, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a market leading Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage advisory firm headquartered in New Jersey with multiple offices along the East Coast just announced the confidential sale of a leading roofing contractor.
This well-known roofing company provides retrofit, repair, and replacement for all types of flat roofs in Central Florida. The company enjoys growing revenues, significantly growing operating margins and a documented, consistent cash flow/ profitability. The seller’s 14,000 SF facility provides a strong base of operations for all aspects of the business.
Being one of the longest established roofing companies in Florida, this contractor enjoys a strong competitive advantage for being one of only very few flat roofing providers with a specialty niche application. The company fully owns all of its equipment enabling a consistent timely and reliable service implementation, supported by a 12-hour active customer service line.
As in many previous transactions, A Neumann & Associates provided the introduction to various acquisition lenders and was fundamental in arranging the financing for the acquisition of the company.
