Firm Announces Deal Closing For Florida Roofing Company

A Neumann & Associates, a leading M&A advisory firm with multiple offices along the East Coast just announced the sale of a leading roofing contractor.

ORLANDO, FL, US, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a market leading Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage advisory firm headquartered in New Jersey with multiple offices along the East Coast just announced the confidential sale of a leading roofing contractor.

This well-known roofing company provides retrofit, repair, and replacement for all types of flat roofs in Central Florida. The company enjoys growing revenues, significantly growing operating margins and a documented, consistent cash flow/ profitability. The seller’s 14,000 SF facility provides a strong base of operations for all aspects of the business.

Being one of the longest established roofing companies in Florida, this contractor enjoys a strong competitive advantage for being one of only very few flat roofing providers with a specialty niche application. The company fully owns all of its equipment enabling a consistent timely and reliable service implementation, supported by a 12-hour active customer service line.

As in many previous transactions, A Neumann & Associates provided the introduction to various acquisition lenders and was fundamental in arranging the financing for the acquisition of the company.

Deal Closing

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.

