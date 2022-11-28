“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Nov. 28: Charity Begins at Home

The holiday season is now upon us. Our thoughts usually start to turn toward holiday gatherings and shopping for the perfect gift for beloved family members. We should also be thinking about those who are less-fortunate. As blessed as we are here in northwest Missouri, there are still too many people who are not doing so well.

Doing a little extra this time of year is not as huge of an undertaking as it may sound. We have probably all heard the old adage “charity begins at home” at one point in our lives or another. Beginning at home does not necessarily mean at your place of residence. It can mean among your neighbors on the old gravel road where you live, your community the area of town where you grew up or all of northwest Missouri.

In other words, it does not mean someone has to go into poverty to try and help someone else who is not doing as well as you may be right now. It can be as simple as checking on your neighbors or donating to local food pantries. Share the Harvest is big this time of year, and donating venison to your local food bank or church food pantry can make a big difference to any number of families in our part of the state. It can be as simple as donating old books to your local library, school or church. Maybe you have an old suit you have not worn in too long and a local charity could use it. It does not have to be a big-money donation. A little can go a long way, and mean so much to so many.

I really hope you and your family have the best holiday yet. The past two years have been stressful for all of us. Now, I hope we all can take some time and spend it with those we love the most. For me, this is what the holiday season is all about.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.