October 2022 Total Visitor Count 95.1 Percent of 2019 Level
For Immediate Release: November 28, 2022
HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 757,182 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in October 2022, representing a 95.1 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.53 billion in October 2022, an increase of 15.1 percent compared to the $1.33 billion reported for October 2019.
In October 2022, 726,059 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 31,123 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In comparison, 775,675 visitors arrived by air (-6.4%) and 20,516 visitors came by cruise ships (+51.7%) in October 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in October 2022 was 8.98 days, up from 8.38 days (+7.2%) in October 2019. The statewide average daily census ¹ was 219,370 visitors in October 2022 compared to 215,125 visitors (+2.0%) in October 2019.
In October 2022, 410,092 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 15.8 percent compared to 354,007 visitors in October 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $776.9 million in October 2022, up 44.2 percent from $538.7 million in October 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in October 2022 ($218 per person) was much higher compared to October 2019 ($178 per person, +23.0%).
There were 176,450 visitors from the U.S. East in October 2022, a 19.2 percent growth compared to the 148,075 visitors in October 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $427.5 million in October 2022, up 41.9 percent from $301.2 million in October 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in October 2022 ($251 per person) increased in comparison to October 2019 ($219 per person, +14.7%).
There were 24,339 visitors from Japan in October 2022 compared to 134,557 visitors (-81.9%) in October 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $42.2 million in October 2022 compared to $195.7 million (-78.4%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in October 2022 ($234 per person) was lower compared to October 2019 ($250 per person, -6.4%).
In October 2022, 31,573 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 32,250 visitors (-2.1%) in October 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $72.7 million in October 2022, compared to $63 million (+15.4%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in October 2022 ($199 per person) increased compared to October 2019 ($167 per person, +19.3%).
In October 2022, there were 83,605 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 106,786 visitors (-21.7%) from All Other International Markets in October 2019.
In October 2022, a total of 4,572 trans-Pacific flights with 974,071 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,807 flights (-4.9%) with 1,063,333 (-8.4%) in October 2019.
Through the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $15.88 billion, up 8.5 percent from $14.63 billion in the first ten months of 2019. A total of 7,640,637 visitors arrived in the first ten months of 2022, which was a decrease compared to the first ten months of 2019 at 8,625,156 visitors (-11.4%).
U.S. West: In October 2022, 311,377 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 98,365 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in October 2022 have been to Hawaii before (79.4%) while 20.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 50.3 percent of the U.S. West visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 18.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.2 percent stayed in timeshares, and 10.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.
Through the first ten months of 2022 there were 4,423,609 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 3,801,555 visitors (+16.4%) in the first ten months of 2019.
U.S. West visitors spent $8.32 billion in the first ten months of 2022 compared to $5.69 billion (+46.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 was $219 per person, up considerably from $174 per person (+26.0%) in the first ten months of 2019.
U.S. East: In October 2022, South Atlantic (42,362 visitors), West South Central (35,902 visitors) and East North Central (34,478 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Over half of U.S. East visitors in October 2022 have been to Hawaii before (55.8%) while 44.2 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.1 percent of the U.S. East visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 13.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares.
Through the first ten months of 2022, 2,078,520 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,910,777 visitors (+8.8%) in the first ten months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $5.11 billion in the first ten months of 2022 compared to $3.89 billion (+31.4%) in the first ten months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 rose to $249 per person compared to $211 per person (+17.7%) in the first ten months of 2019.
Japan: Of the 24,339 visitors in October 2022, 23,887 arrived on international flights and 452 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in October 2022 were repeat visitors (75.9%) while 24.1 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 66.6 percent of the visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.
Through the first ten months of 2022 there were 134,873 visitors from Japan compared to 1,308,034 visitors (-89.7%) in the first ten months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $267.2 million in the first ten months of 2022 compared to $1.85 billion (-85.5%) in the first ten months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 decreased to $231 per person from $238 per person (-3%) in the first ten months of 2019.
Canada: Of the 31,573 visitors in October 2022, 22,676 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,897 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of ten Canadian visitors in October 2022 were repeat visitors (62.2%) while 37.8 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 52.1 percent of Canadian visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 28.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.5 percent stayed in timeshares, 9.1 percent stayed in rental homes, and 4.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.
Through the first ten months of 2022 there were 296,822 visitors from Canada compared to 425,324 visitors (-30.2%) in the first ten months of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $681.6 million in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to $853.6 million (-20.1%) in the first ten months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 rose to $186 per person from $166 per person (+12.2%) in the first ten months of 2019.
Oahu: There were 390,845 visitors to Oahu in October 2022 compared to 469,339 visitors (-16.7%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $664.2 million compared to $603.8 million (+10%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 90,556 visitors in October 2022 compared to 97,715 visitors (-7.3%) in October 2019.
Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 3,985,270 visitors to Oahu compared to 5,127,219 visitors (-22.3%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $6.97 billion (+3.7%) compared to $6.72 billion in the first ten months of 2019.
Maui: There were 228,071 visitors to Maui in October 2022 compared to 238,043 visitors (-4.2%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $431.2 million compared to $379.8 million (+13.5%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 58,924 visitors in October 2022 down from the 59,620 visitors (-1.2%) in October 2019.
Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 2,422,885 visitors to Maui compared to 2,552,155 visitors (-5.1%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.70 billion compared to $4.24 billion (+10.9%) in the first ten months of 2019.
Kauai: There were 109,158 visitors to Kauai in October 2022 compared to 102,662 visitors (+6.3%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $173.0 million compared to $141.9 million (+21.9%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,525 visitors in October 2022, up from 23,228 visitors (+13.7%) in October 2019.
Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 1,117,223 visitors to Kauai compared to 1,141,889 visitors (-2.2%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.83 billion compared to $1.60 billion (+14.5%) in the first ten months of 2019.
Hawaii Island: There were 141,283 visitors to Hawaii Island in October 2022 compared to 130,336 visitors (+8.4%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $224.3 million compared to $177.0 million (+26.7%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 36,688 visitors in October 2022 compared to 30,048 visitors (+22.1%) in October 2019.
Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 1,389,049 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,454,279 visitors (-4.5%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.20 billion compared to $1.89 billion (+16.3%) in the first ten months of 2019.
Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii
U.S. West: There were 3,628 scheduled flights with 725,704 seats in October 2022 compared to 3,420 flights (+6.1%) with 684,953 seats (+5.9%) in October 2019.
There was reduced service from Denver (27,222 seats, -17.6%), Los Angeles (195,401, -2.4%), Oakland (49,399, -3.8%), Portland (24,541, -9.3%), Sacramento (19,713, -3.2%), and San Francisco (101,057, -18.9%); and there was no service from Anchorage (-4,929 seats) compared to October 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Las Vegas (49,524, +109.6%), Long Beach (16,954, +189.4%), Phoenix (43,205, +13.9%), Salt Lake City (7,006, +26.4%), San Diego (41,682, +43.3%), San Jose (54,276, +52.3%), and Seattle (89,235, +4.2%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,859 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana (+630, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in October 2022 compared to October 2019.
U.S. East: There were 323 scheduled flights with 89,492 seats in October 2022 compared to 263 flights (+22.8%) with 76,032 seats (+17.7%) in October 2019.
There was reduced service from Boston (5,004 seats, -14.3%) and Newark (7,200, -3.2%); and there was no service from Washington D.C. (-856 seats) compared to October 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (7,232, +15.7%), Chicago (16,794, +31.8%), and Dallas (24,774, +7.7%). There was service from Minneapolis (+4,972 seats) in October 2022, while service from this route was suspended in October 2019. Recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,614, started April 2021) also contributed to the growth.
Japan: There were 230 scheduled flights with 58,472 seats from Japan to Honolulu in October 2022. Direct service from Japan to Kona which operated in August and September 2022, have been suspended in October 2022 through year end. In comparison, there were 620 scheduled flights (-62.9%) with 166,311 seats (-64.8%) from Japan to Honolulu and Kona in October 2019. There was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (26,093, +5%); reduced service from Nagoya (796 seats, -93.5%), Osaka (8,302 seats, -75.6%), and Tokyo-Narita (23,281, -74.6%); and no service from Sapporo (-3,614) compared to October 2019.
Canada: There were 153 scheduled flights with 26,197 seats from Canada to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue in October 2022 compared to 112 scheduled flights (+36.6%) with 21,383 seats (+22.5%) to the same island airports in October 2019. There was increased service from Vancouver (26,197 seats, +24.4%) but no service from Calgary (-320 seats) in October 2022 compared to October 2019.
- Australia: There were 69 scheduled flights with 20,949 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (17,934) in October 2022. In October 2019, there were 111 scheduled flights (-37.8%) with 33,535 seats (-37.5%) with service from Brisbane (4,170 seats), Melbourne (5,025) and Sydney (24,340).
- New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,459 seats from Auckland in October 2022, compared to 37 scheduled flights (-29.7%) with 10,570 seats (-29.4%) in October 2019.
- China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats from Shanghai in October 2019.
- Korea: There were 77 scheduled flights with 24,724 seats from Seoul in October 2022 compared to 85 flights (-9.4%) with 26,501 seats (-6.7%) in October 2019.
- Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in October 2019.
- Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in October 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in October 2019.
- Philippines: There were 17 scheduled flights with 5,253 seats from Manila in October 2022 compared to 18 flights (-5.6%) with 5,562 seats (-5.6%) in October 2019.
- Samoa: There was no direct service from Apia in October 2022 compared to four flights with 530 seats in October 2019.
- Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in October 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in October 2019.
- Marshall Islands: There were two scheduled flights with 332 seats from Majuro in October 2022 compared to 17 flights (-88.2%) with 2,822 seats (-88.2%) in October 2019.
- Fiji: There was no direct service from Nadi in October 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in October 2019.
- American Samoa: There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in October 2022 compared to nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) in October 2019.
- French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in October 2022 with eight flights (-37.5%) with 2,224 seats (-37.5%) in October 2019.
In the first 10 months of 2022, there were 50,151 trans-Pacific flights and 10,544,341 seats compared to 51,219 flights (-2.1%) and 11,293,484 seats (-6.6%) in the first 10 months of 2019.
In October 2022, 31,123 visitors came to the islands aboard 16 out-of-state cruise ships. Two ships had turnaround tours. This occurred when visitors that arrived on an out-of-state cruise ship toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to embark the ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next port.
In addition to the 2,783 visitors that flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships, another 7,832 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America in October 2022.
In October 2019, 20,516 visitors arrived on 10 out-of-state cruise ships; 2,856 visitors flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours; and another 8,931 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.
For the first ten months of 2022, 71,781 visitors entered Hawaii via 42 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,766 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 35,865 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.
In the first ten months of 2019, 115,666 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 54 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,460 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and 101,253 visitors came by air and boarded the Pride of America.
Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:
The October visitor statistics indicates that our tourism industry continues towards a positive recovery due to a strong U.S. market with total arrivals from all markets year-to-date at 88.6 percent of the same period 2019 level with spending at $15.8 billion so far this year.
January to October, international arrivals started to recover by 38.1 percent with visitors from Japan gaining momentum at 10.3 percent, from all Japanese travelers, for the same 10 months in 2019. With the expectation of the Japanese Yen exchange rate dropping to $134 in 2023 from $148 in 2022, further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide and lower airline fuel surcharges, we expect the recovery of international visitors to accelerate in 2023.
We remain optimistic with the international visitor steadily returning to provide a healthy market mix by 2025. As we slowly start to host visitors and create economic opportunities for our communities, in the long run Hawaii will be well positioned by reinventing its offerings and caring for and protecting our natural resources and services that are crucial to maintain a competitive edge with other destinations. Mālama Ku‘u Home, caring for our beloved home, will attract the right mix of visitors and support quality local jobs and businesses.
1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.
|TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.)
|2022P
|2021
|% change
|2022P YTD
|2021
|% change
|TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.)
|1,525.1
|1,125.2
|35.5
|15,875.3
|10,225.0
|55.3
|Total by air
|1,510.3
|1,125.2
|34.2
|15,845.7
|10,225.0
|55.0
|U.S. Total
|1,204.5
|1,048.0
|14.9
|13,431.8
|9,714.2
|38.3
|U.S. West
|776.9
|688.1
|12.9
|8,321.4
|6,329.7
|31.5
|U.S. East
|427.5
|359.9
|18.8
|5,110.4
|3,384.5
|51.0
|Japan
|42.2
|5.3
|690.6
|267.2
|50.6
|427.9
|Canada
|72.7
|29.7
|144.5
|681.6
|88.7
|668.6
|All Others
|190.9
|42.2
|352.8
|1,465.0
|371.5
|294.3
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|14.8
|0.0
|N/A
|29.6
|0.0
|N/A
|TOTAL VISITOR DAYS
|6,800,458
|5,099,902
|33.3
|70,335,220
|51,931,909
|35.4
|Total by air
|6,637,717
|5,099,902
|30.2
|69,976,092
|51,931,909
|34.7
|U.S. Total
|5,262,838
|4,716,117
|11.6
|58,516,793
|49,517,916
|18.2
|U.S. West
|3,559,083
|3,212,569
|10.8
|37,970,356
|33,127,939
|14.6
|U.S. East
|1,703,755
|1,503,548
|13.3
|20,546,436
|16,389,977
|25.4
|Japan
|180,495
|25,305
|613.3
|1,156,375
|233,592
|395.0
|Canada
|365,401
|164,674
|121.9
|3,659,620
|495,758
|638.2
|All Others
|828,983
|193,807
|327.7
|6,643,304
|1,684,643
|294.3
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|162,741
|0
|N/A
|359,127
|0
|N/A
|VISITOR ARRIVALS
|757,182
|550,785
|37.5
|7,640,637
|5,410,902
|41.2
|Total by air
|726,059
|550,785
|31.8
|7,568,856
|5,410,902
|39.9
|U.S. Total
|586,541
|521,915
|12.4
|6,502,129
|5,226,189
|24.4
|U.S. West
|410,092
|364,715
|12.4
|4,423,609
|3,616,404
|22.3
|U.S. East
|176,450
|157,200
|12.2
|2,078,520
|1,609,785
|29.1
|Japan
|24,339
|1,842
|1,221.4
|134,873
|14,311
|842.4
|Canada
|31,573
|9,966
|216.8
|296,822
|28,466
|942.7
|All Others
|83,605
|17,061
|390.0
|635,031
|141,937
|347.4
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|31,123
|0
|N/A
|71,781
|0
|N/A
|AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS
|219,370
|164,513
|33.3
|231,366
|170,829
|35.4
|Total by air
|214,120
|164,513
|30.2
|230,185
|170,829
|34.7
|U.S. Total
|169,769
|152,133
|11.6
|192,489
|162,888
|18.2
|U.S. West
|114,809
|103,631
|10.8
|124,902
|108,973
|14.6
|U.S. East
|54,960
|48,502
|13.3
|67,587
|53,914
|25.4
|Japan
|5,822
|816
|613.3
|3,804
|768
|395.0
|Canada
|11,787
|5,312
|121.9
|12,038
|1,631
|638.2
|All Others
|26,741
|6,252
|327.7
|21,853
|5,542
|294.3
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5,250
|0
|N/A
|1,181
|0
|N/A
|AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY
|8.98
|9.26
|-3.0
|9.21
|9.60
|-4.1
|Total by air
|9.14
|9.26
|-1.3
|9.25
|9.60
|-3.7
|U.S. Total
|8.97
|9.04
|-0.7
|9.00
|9.47
|-5.0
|U.S. West
|8.68
|8.81
|-1.5
|8.58
|9.16
|-6.3
|U.S. East
|9.66
|9.56
|1.0
|9.89
|10.18
|-2.9
|Japan
|7.42
|13.74
|-46.0
|8.57
|16.32
|-47.5
|Canada
|11.57
|16.52
|-30.0
|12.33
|17.42
|-29.2
|All Others
|9.92
|11.36
|-12.7
|10.46
|11.87
|-11.9
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5.23
|0.00
|N/A
|5.00
|0.00
|N/A
|PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($)
|224.3
|220.6
|1.6
|225.7
|196.9
|14.6
|Total by air
|227.5
|220.6
|3.1
|226.4
|196.9
|15.0
|U.S. Total
|228.9
|222.2
|3.0
|229.5
|196.2
|17.0
|U.S. West
|218.3
|214.2
|1.9
|219.2
|191.1
|14.7
|U.S. East
|250.9
|239.4
|4.8
|248.7
|206.5
|20.4
|Japan
|233.9
|211.1
|10.8
|231.1
|216.7
|6.6
|Canada
|198.9
|180.5
|10.2
|186.3
|178.9
|4.1
|All Others
|230.3
|217.6
|5.9
|220.5
|220.5
|0.0
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|90.8
|0.0
|N/A
|82.5
|0.0
|N/A
|PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($)
|2,014.2
|2,042.9
|-1.4
|2,077.7
|1,889.7
|10.0
|Total by air
|2,080.1
|2,042.9
|1.8
|2,093.5
|1,889.7
|10.8
|U.S. Total
|2,053.5
|2,007.9
|2.3
|2,065.8
|1,858.8
|11.1
|U.S. West
|1,894.6
|1,886.6
|0.4
|1,881.1
|1,750.3
|7.5
|U.S. East
|2,422.9
|2,289.5
|5.8
|2,458.7
|2,102.5
|16.9
|Japan
|1,734.8
|2,899.5
|-40.2
|1,981.1
|3,536.6
|-44.0
|Canada
|2,302.5
|2,982.7
|-22.8
|2,296.5
|3,115.4
|-26.3
|All Others
|2,283.6
|2,471.4
|-7.6
|2,307.0
|2,617.5
|-11.9
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|474.9
|0.0
|N/A
|412.7
|0.0
|N/A
P=Preliminary data.
Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
|TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.)
|2022P
|2019
|% change
|2022P YTD
|2019
|% change
|TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.)
|1,525.1
|1,325.1
|15.1
|15,875.3
|14,627.2
|8.5
|Total by air
|1,510.3
|1,317.0
|14.7
|15,845.7
|14,579.2
|8.7
|U.S. Total
|1,204.5
|839.9
|43.4
|13,431.8
|9,579.7
|40.2
|U.S. West
|776.9
|538.7
|44.2
|8,321.4
|5,690.6
|46.2
|U.S. East
|427.5
|301.2
|41.9
|5,110.4
|3,889.1
|31.4
|Japan
|42.2
|195.7
|-78.4
|267.2
|1,848.1
|-85.5
|Canada
|72.7
|63.0
|15.4
|681.6
|853.6
|-20.1
|All Others
|190.9
|218.4
|-12.6
|1,465.0
|2,297.8
|-36.2
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|14.8
|8.1
|81.4
|29.6
|48.0
|-38.3
|TOTAL VISITOR DAYS
|6,800,458
|6,668,887
|2.0
|70,335,220
|74,815,934
|-6.0
|Total by air
|6,637,717
|6,577,024
|0.9
|69,976,092
|74,277,794
|-5.8
|U.S. Total
|5,262,838
|4,411,181
|19.3
|58,516,793
|51,128,629
|14.5
|U.S. West
|3,559,083
|3,034,446
|17.3
|37,970,356
|32,725,817
|16.0
|U.S. East
|1,703,755
|1,376,734
|23.8
|20,546,436
|18,402,812
|11.6
|Japan
|180,495
|783,053
|-76.9
|1,156,375
|7,754,528
|-85.1
|Canada
|365,401
|377,719
|-3.3
|3,659,620
|5,142,680
|-28.8
|All Others
|828,983
|1,005,072
|-17.5
|6,643,304
|10,251,958
|-35.2
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|162,741
|91,863
|77.2
|359,127
|538,140
|-33.3
|VISITOR ARRIVALS
|757,182
|796,191
|-4.9
|7,640,637
|8,625,156
|-11.4
|Total by air
|726,059
|775,675
|-6.4
|7,568,856
|8,509,490
|-11.1
|U.S. Total
|586,541
|502,082
|16.8
|6,502,129
|5,712,332
|13.8
|U.S. West
|410,092
|354,007
|15.8
|4,423,609
|3,801,555
|16.4
|U.S. East
|176,450
|148,075
|19.2
|2,078,520
|1,910,777
|8.8
|Japan
|24,339
|134,557
|-81.9
|134,873
|1,308,034
|-89.7
|Canada
|31,573
|32,250
|-2.1
|296,822
|425,324
|-30.2
|All Others
|83,605
|106,786
|-21.7
|635,031
|1,063,800
|-40.3
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|31,123
|20,516
|51.7
|71,781
|115,666
|-37.9
|AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS
|219,370
|215,125
|2.0
|231,366
|246,105
|-6.0
|Total by air
|214,120
|212,162
|0.9
|230,185
|244,335
|-5.8
|U.S. Total
|169,769
|142,296
|19.3
|192,489
|168,186
|14.5
|U.S. West
|114,809
|97,885
|17.3
|124,902
|107,651
|16.0
|U.S. East
|54,960
|44,411
|23.8
|67,587
|60,536
|11.6
|Japan
|5,822
|25,260
|-76.9
|3,804
|25,508
|-85.1
|Canada
|11,787
|12,184
|-3.3
|12,038
|16,917
|-28.8
|All Others
|26,741
|32,422
|-17.5
|21,853
|33,724
|-35.2
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5,250
|2,963
|77.2
|1,181
|1,770
|-33.3
|AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY
|8.98
|8.38
|7.2
|9.21
|8.67
|6.1
|Total by air
|9.14
|8.48
|7.8
|9.25
|8.73
|5.9
|U.S. Total
|8.97
|8.79
|2.1
|9.00
|8.95
|0.5
|U.S. West
|8.68
|8.57
|1.2
|8.58
|8.61
|-0.3
|U.S. East
|9.66
|9.30
|3.9
|9.89
|9.63
|2.6
|Japan
|7.42
|5.82
|27.4
|8.57
|5.93
|44.6
|Canada
|11.57
|11.71
|-1.2
|12.33
|12.09
|2.0
|All Others
|9.92
|9.41
|5.3
|10.46
|9.64
|8.6
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5.23
|4.48
|16.8
|5.00
|4.65
|7.5
|PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($)
|224.3
|198.7
|12.9
|225.7
|195.5
|15.4
|Total by air
|227.5
|200.2
|13.6
|226.4
|196.3
|15.4
|U.S. Total
|228.9
|190.4
|20.2
|229.5
|187.4
|22.5
|U.S. West
|218.3
|177.5
|23.0
|219.2
|173.9
|26.0
|U.S. East
|250.9
|218.8
|14.7
|248.7
|211.3
|17.7
|Japan
|233.9
|249.9
|-6.4
|231.1
|238.3
|-3.0
|Canada
|198.9
|166.8
|19.3
|186.3
|166.0
|12.2
|All Others
|230.3
|217.3
|6.0
|220.5
|224.1
|-1.6
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|90.8
|88.7
|2.4
|82.5
|89.2
|-7.5
|PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($)
|2,014.2
|1,664.3
|21.0
|2,077.7
|1,695.9
|22.5
|Total by air
|2,080.1
|1,697.8
|22.5
|2,093.5
|1,713.3
|22.2
|U.S. Total
|2,053.5
|1,672.9
|22.8
|2,065.8
|1,677.0
|23.2
|U.S. West
|1,894.6
|1,521.8
|24.5
|1,881.1
|1,496.9
|25.7
|U.S. East
|2,422.9
|2,034.1
|19.1
|2,458.7
|2,035.4
|20.8
|Japan
|1,734.8
|1,454.2
|19.3
|1,981.1
|1,412.8
|40.2
|Canada
|2,302.5
|1,953.5
|17.9
|2,296.5
|2,007.0
|14.4
|All Others
|2,283.6
|2,045.0
|11.7
|2,307.0
|2,160.0
|6.8
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|474.9
|397.1
|19.6
|412.7
|415.0
|-0.6
P=Preliminary data.
Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
|TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.)
|2022P
|2021
|% change
|2022P YTD
|2021 YTD
|% change
|TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.)
|1,525.1
|1,125.2
|35.5
|15,875.3
|10,225.0
|55.3
|Total by air
|1,510.3
|1,125.2
|34.2
|15,845.7
|10,225.0
|55.0
|Oahu
|664.2
|468.5
|41.8
|6,966.3
|4,442.4
|56.8
|Maui
|431.2
|345.5
|24.8
|4,697.4
|3,168.9
|48.2
|Molokai
|4.0
|2.9
|36.7
|30.4
|18.6
|63.7
|Lanai
|13.6
|10.4
|31.2
|122.0
|84.1
|45.0
|Kauai
|173.0
|136.2
|27.1
|1,828.9
|1,098.2
|66.5
|Hawaii Island
|224.3
|161.8
|38.7
|2,200.7
|1,412.8
|55.8
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|14.8
|0.0
|N/A
|29.6
|0.0
|N/A
|TOTAL VISITOR DAYS
|6,800,458
|5,099,902
|33.3
|70,335,220
|51,931,909
|35.4
|Total by air
|6,637,717
|5,099,902
|30.2
|69,976,092
|51,931,909
|34.7
|Oahu
|2,807,230
|1,920,460
|46.2
|29,719,282
|21,516,259
|38.1
|Maui
|1,826,656
|1,620,751
|12.7
|19,648,774
|16,103,629
|22.0
|Molokai
|19,250
|14,209
|35.5
|201,556
|134,534
|49.8
|Lanai
|25,000
|20,037
|24.8
|234,009
|185,684
|26.0
|Kauai
|822,261
|700,243
|17.4
|8,728,459
|5,382,855
|62.2
|Hawaii Island
|1,137,319
|824,203
|38.0
|11,444,012
|8,608,948
|32.9
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|162,741
|0
|N/A
|359,127
|0
|N/A
|VISITOR ARRIVALS
|757,182
|550,785
|37.5
|7,640,637
|5,410,902
|41.2
|Total by air
|726,059
|550,785
|31.8
|7,568,856
|5,410,902
|39.9
|Oahu
|390,845
|256,930
|52.1
|3,985,270
|2,645,008
|50.7
|Maui
|228,071
|190,210
|19.9
|2,422,885
|1,865,143
|29.9
|Molokai
|3,280
|2,014
|62.9
|35,147
|19,818
|77.3
|Lanai
|6,102
|4,416
|38.2
|55,828
|37,919
|47.2
|Kauai
|109,158
|84,549
|29.1
|1,117,223
|622,409
|79.5
|Hawaii Island
|141,283
|94,174
|50.0
|1,389,049
|928,887
|49.5
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|31,123
|0
|N/A
|71,781
|0
|N/A
|AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS
|219,370
|164,513
|33.3
|231,366
|170,829
|35.4
|Total by air
|214,120
|164,513
|30.2
|230,185
|170,829
|34.7
|Oahu
|90,556
|61,950
|46.2
|97,761
|70,777
|38.1
|Maui
|58,924
|52,282
|12.7
|64,634
|52,972
|22.0
|Molokai
|621
|458
|35.5
|663
|443
|49.8
|Lanai
|806
|646
|24.8
|770
|611
|26.0
|Kauai
|26,525
|22,588
|17.4
|28,712
|17,707
|62.2
|Hawaii Island
|36,688
|26,587
|38.0
|37,645
|28,319
|32.9
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5,250
|0
|N/A
|1,181
|0
|N/A
|AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY
|8.98
|9.26
|-3.0
|9.21
|9.60
|-4.1
|Total by air
|9.14
|9.26
|-1.3
|9.25
|9.60
|-3.7
|Oahu
|7.18
|7.47
|-3.9
|7.46
|8.13
|-8.3
|Maui
|8.01
|8.52
|-6.0
|8.11
|8.63
|-6.1
|Molokai
|5.87
|7.06
|-16.8
|5.73
|6.79
|-15.5
|Lanai
|4.10
|4.54
|-9.7
|4.19
|4.90
|-14.4
|Kauai
|7.53
|8.28
|-9.0
|7.81
|8.65
|-9.7
|Hawaii Island
|8.05
|8.75
|-8.0
|8.24
|9.27
|-11.1
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5.23
|0.00
|N/A
|5.00
|0.00
|N/A
|PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($)
|224.3
|220.6
|1.6
|225.7
|196.9
|14.6
|Total by air
|227.5
|220.6
|3.1
|226.4
|196.9
|15.0
|Oahu
|236.6
|244.0
|-3.0
|234.4
|206.5
|13.5
|Maui
|236.0
|213.2
|10.7
|239.1
|196.8
|21.5
|Molokai
|205.5
|203.7
|0.9
|150.9
|138.2
|9.2
|Lanai
|543.3
|516.6
|5.2
|521.2
|453.1
|15.0
|Kauai
|210.5
|194.5
|8.2
|209.5
|204.0
|2.7
|Hawaii Island
|197.2
|196.3
|0.5
|192.3
|164.1
|17.2
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|90.8
|0.0
|N/A
|82.5
|0.0
|N/A
|PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($)
|2,014.2
|2,042.9
|-1.4
|2,077.7
|1,889.7
|10.0
|Total by air
|2,080.1
|2,042.9
|1.8
|2,093.5
|1,889.7
|10.8
|Oahu
|1,699.5
|1,823.5
|-6.8
|1,748.0
|1,679.5
|4.1
|Maui
|1,890.5
|1,816.4
|4.1
|1,938.8
|1,699.0
|14.1
|Molokai
|1,205.9
|1,437.0
|-16.1
|865.6
|937.9
|-7.7
|Lanai
|2,226.1
|2,344.1
|-5.0
|2,184.9
|2,218.8
|-1.5
|Kauai
|1,585.3
|1,610.8
|-1.6
|1,637.0
|1,764.4
|-7.2
|Hawaii Island
|1,587.6
|1,717.6
|-7.6
|1,584.3
|1,520.9
|4.2
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|474.9
|0.0
|N/A
|412.7
|0.0
|N/A
P=Preliminary data.
Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
|TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.)
|2022P
|2019
|% change
|2022P YTD
|2019 YTD
|% change
|TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.)
|1,525.1
|1,325.1
|15.1
|15,875.3
|14,627.2
|8.5
|Total by air
|1,510.3
|1,317.0
|14.7
|15,845.7
|14,579.2
|8.7
|Oahu
|664.2
|603.8
|10.0
|6,966.3
|6,717.1
|3.7
|Maui
|431.2
|379.8
|13.5
|4,697.4
|4,237.0
|10.9
|Molokai
|4.0
|3.9
|1.7
|30.4
|28.8
|5.6
|Lanai
|13.6
|10.6
|28.4
|122.0
|105.6
|15.5
|Kauai
|173.0
|141.9
|21.9
|1,828.9
|1,597.9
|14.5
|Hawaii Island
|224.3
|177.0
|26.7
|2,200.7
|1,892.8
|16.3
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|14.8
|8.1
|81.4
|29.6
|48.0
|-38.3
|TOTAL VISITOR DAYS
|6,800,458
|6,668,887
|2.0
|70,335,220
|74,815,934
|-6.0
|Total by air
|6,637,717
|6,577,024
|0.9
|69,976,092
|74,277,794
|-5.8
|Oahu
|2,807,230
|3,029,170
|-7.3
|29,719,282
|34,853,464
|-14.7
|Maui
|1,826,656
|1,848,214
|-1.2
|19,648,774
|20,027,953
|-1.9
|Molokai
|19,250
|24,686
|-22.0
|201,556
|227,021
|-11.2
|Lanai
|25,000
|19,987
|25.1
|234,009
|220,912
|5.9
|Kauai
|822,261
|723,468
|13.7
|8,728,459
|8,393,962
|4.0
|Hawaii Island
|1,137,319
|931,498
|22.1
|11,444,012
|10,554,482
|8.4
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|162,741
|91,863
|77.2
|359,127
|538,140
|-33.3
|VISITOR ARRIVALS
|757,182
|796,191
|-4.9
|7,640,637
|8,625,156
|-11.4
|Total by air
|726,059
|775,675
|-6.4
|7,568,856
|8,509,490
|-11.1
|Oahu
|390,845
|469,339
|-16.7
|3,985,270
|5,127,219
|-22.3
|Maui
|228,071
|238,043
|-4.2
|2,422,885
|2,552,155
|-5.1
|Molokai
|3,280
|4,314
|-24.0
|35,147
|52,400
|-32.9
|Lanai
|6,102
|6,439
|-5.2
|55,828
|71,731
|-22.2
|Kauai
|109,158
|102,662
|6.3
|1,117,223
|1,141,889
|-2.2
|Hawaii Island
|141,283
|130,336
|8.4
|1,389,049
|1,454,279
|-4.5
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|31,123
|20,516
|51.7
|71,781
|115,666
|-37.9
|AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS
|219,370
|215,125
|2.0
|231,366
|246,105
|-6.0
|Total by air
|214,120
|212,162
|0.9
|230,185
|244,335
|-5.8
|Oahu
|90,556
|97,715
|-7.3
|97,761
|114,650
|-14.7
|Maui
|58,924
|59,620
|-1.2
|64,634
|65,881
|-1.9
|Molokai
|621
|796
|-22.0
|663
|747
|-11.2
|Lanai
|806
|645
|25.1
|770
|727
|5.9
|Kauai
|26,525
|23,338
|13.7
|28,712
|27,612
|4.0
|Hawaii Island
|36,688
|30,048
|22.1
|37,645
|34,719
|8.4
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5,250
|2,963
|77.2
|1,181
|1,770
|-33.3
|AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY
|8.98
|8.38
|7.2
|9.21
|8.67
|6.1
|Total by air
|9.14
|8.48
|7.8
|9.25
|8.73
|5.9
|Oahu
|7.18
|6.45
|11.3
|7.46
|6.80
|9.7
|Maui
|8.01
|7.76
|3.2
|8.11
|7.85
|3.3
|Molokai
|5.87
|5.72
|2.6
|5.73
|4.33
|32.4
|Lanai
|4.10
|3.10
|32.0
|4.19
|3.08
|36.1
|Kauai
|7.53
|7.05
|6.9
|7.81
|7.35
|6.3
|Hawaii Island
|8.05
|7.15
|12.6
|8.24
|7.26
|13.5
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|5.23
|4.48
|16.8
|5.00
|4.65
|7.5
|PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($)
|224.3
|198.7
|12.9
|225.7
|195.5
|15.4
|Total by air
|227.5
|200.2
|13.6
|226.4
|196.3
|15.4
|Oahu
|236.6
|199.3
|18.7
|234.4
|192.7
|21.6
|Maui
|236.0
|205.5
|14.9
|239.1
|211.6
|13.0
|Molokai
|205.5
|157.6
|30.4
|150.9
|126.9
|19.0
|Lanai
|543.3
|529.1
|2.7
|521.2
|478.0
|9.0
|Kauai
|210.5
|196.2
|7.3
|209.5
|190.4
|10.1
|Hawaii Island
|197.2
|190.0
|3.8
|192.3
|179.3
|7.2
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|90.8
|88.7
|2.4
|82.5
|89.2
|-7.5
|PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($)
|2,014.2
|1,664.3
|21.0
|2,077.7
|1,695.9
|22.5
|Total by air
|2,080.1
|1,697.8
|22.5
|2,093.5
|1,713.3
|22.2
|Oahu
|1,699.5
|1,286.5
|32.1
|1,748.0
|1,310.1
|33.4
|Maui
|1,890.5
|1,595.6
|18.5
|1,938.8
|1,660.2
|16.8
|Molokai
|1,205.9
|901.9
|33.7
|865.6
|549.7
|57.5
|Lanai
|2,226.1
|1,642.5
|35.5
|2,184.9
|1,472.2
|48.4
|Kauai
|1,585.3
|1,382.3
|14.7
|1,637.0
|1,399.4
|17.0
|Hawaii Island
|1,587.6
|1,357.9
|16.9
|1,584.3
|1,301.5
|21.7
|Visitor arrivals by cruise ships
|474.9
|397.1
|19.6
|412.7
|415.0
|-0.6
P=Preliminary data.
Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism