October 2022 Total Visitor Count 95.1 Percent of 2019 Level

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 757,182 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in October 2022, representing a 95.1 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.53 billion in October 2022, an increase of 15.1 percent compared to the $1.33 billion reported for October 2019.

In October 2022, 726,059 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 31,123 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In comparison, 775,675 visitors arrived by air (-6.4%) and 20,516 visitors came by cruise ships (+51.7%) in October 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in October 2022 was 8.98 days, up from 8.38 days (+7.2%) in October 2019. The statewide average daily census ¹ was 219,370 visitors in October 2022 compared to 215,125 visitors (+2.0%) in October 2019.

In October 2022, 410,092 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 15.8 percent compared to 354,007 visitors in October 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $776.9 million in October 2022, up 44.2 percent from $538.7 million in October 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in October 2022 ($218 per person) was much higher compared to October 2019 ($178 per person, +23.0%).

There were 176,450 visitors from the U.S. East in October 2022, a 19.2 percent growth compared to the 148,075 visitors in October 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $427.5 million in October 2022, up 41.9 percent from $301.2 million in October 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in October 2022 ($251 per person) increased in comparison to October 2019 ($219 per person, +14.7%).

There were 24,339 visitors from Japan in October 2022 compared to 134,557 visitors (-81.9%) in October 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $42.2 million in October 2022 compared to $195.7 million (-78.4%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in October 2022 ($234 per person) was lower compared to October 2019 ($250 per person, -6.4%).

In October 2022, 31,573 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 32,250 visitors (-2.1%) in October 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $72.7 million in October 2022, compared to $63 million (+15.4%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in October 2022 ($199 per person) increased compared to October 2019 ($167 per person, +19.3%).

In October 2022, there were 83,605 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 106,786 visitors (-21.7%) from All Other International Markets in October 2019.

In October 2022, a total of 4,572 trans-Pacific flights with 974,071 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,807 flights (-4.9%) with 1,063,333 (-8.4%) in October 2019.

Through the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $15.88 billion, up 8.5 percent from $14.63 billion in the first ten months of 2019. A total of 7,640,637 visitors arrived in the first ten months of 2022, which was a decrease compared to the first ten months of 2019 at 8,625,156 visitors (-11.4%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In October 2022, 311,377 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 98,365 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in October 2022 have been to Hawaii before (79.4%) while 20.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 50.3 percent of the U.S. West visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 18.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.2 percent stayed in timeshares, and 10.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first ten months of 2022 there were 4,423,609 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 3,801,555 visitors (+16.4%) in the first ten months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $8.32 billion in the first ten months of 2022 compared to $5.69 billion (+46.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 was $219 per person, up considerably from $174 per person (+26.0%) in the first ten months of 2019.

U.S. East: In October 2022, South Atlantic (42,362 visitors), West South Central (35,902 visitors) and East North Central (34,478 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Over half of U.S. East visitors in October 2022 have been to Hawaii before (55.8%) while 44.2 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.1 percent of the U.S. East visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 13.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first ten months of 2022, 2,078,520 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,910,777 visitors (+8.8%) in the first ten months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $5.11 billion in the first ten months of 2022 compared to $3.89 billion (+31.4%) in the first ten months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 rose to $249 per person compared to $211 per person (+17.7%) in the first ten months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 24,339 visitors in October 2022, 23,887 arrived on international flights and 452 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in October 2022 were repeat visitors (75.9%) while 24.1 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 66.6 percent of the visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first ten months of 2022 there were 134,873 visitors from Japan compared to 1,308,034 visitors (-89.7%) in the first ten months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $267.2 million in the first ten months of 2022 compared to $1.85 billion (-85.5%) in the first ten months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 decreased to $231 per person from $238 per person (-3%) in the first ten months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 31,573 visitors in October 2022, 22,676 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,897 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of ten Canadian visitors in October 2022 were repeat visitors (62.2%) while 37.8 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 52.1 percent of Canadian visitors in October 2022 stayed in hotels, 28.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.5 percent stayed in timeshares, 9.1 percent stayed in rental homes, and 4.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first ten months of 2022 there were 296,822 visitors from Canada compared to 425,324 visitors (-30.2%) in the first ten months of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $681.6 million in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to $853.6 million (-20.1%) in the first ten months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first ten months of 2022 rose to $186 per person from $166 per person (+12.2%) in the first ten months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 390,845 visitors to Oahu in October 2022 compared to 469,339 visitors (-16.7%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $664.2 million compared to $603.8 million (+10%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 90,556 visitors in October 2022 compared to 97,715 visitors (-7.3%) in October 2019.

Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 3,985,270 visitors to Oahu compared to 5,127,219 visitors (-22.3%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $6.97 billion (+3.7%) compared to $6.72 billion in the first ten months of 2019.

Maui: There were 228,071 visitors to Maui in October 2022 compared to 238,043 visitors (-4.2%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $431.2 million compared to $379.8 million (+13.5%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 58,924 visitors in October 2022 down from the 59,620 visitors (-1.2%) in October 2019.

Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 2,422,885 visitors to Maui compared to 2,552,155 visitors (-5.1%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.70 billion compared to $4.24 billion (+10.9%) in the first ten months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 109,158 visitors to Kauai in October 2022 compared to 102,662 visitors (+6.3%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $173.0 million compared to $141.9 million (+21.9%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,525 visitors in October 2022, up from 23,228 visitors (+13.7%) in October 2019.

Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 1,117,223 visitors to Kauai compared to 1,141,889 visitors (-2.2%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.83 billion compared to $1.60 billion (+14.5%) in the first ten months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 141,283 visitors to Hawaii Island in October 2022 compared to 130,336 visitors (+8.4%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $224.3 million compared to $177.0 million (+26.7%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 36,688 visitors in October 2022 compared to 30,048 visitors (+22.1%) in October 2019.

Through the first ten months of 2022, there were 1,389,049 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,454,279 visitors (-4.5%) in the first ten months of 2019. For the first ten months of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.20 billion compared to $1.89 billion (+16.3%) in the first ten months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,628 scheduled flights with 725,704 seats in October 2022 compared to 3,420 flights (+6.1%) with 684,953 seats (+5.9%) in October 2019.

There was reduced service from Denver (27,222 seats, -17.6%), Los Angeles (195,401, -2.4%), Oakland (49,399, -3.8%), Portland (24,541, -9.3%), Sacramento (19,713, -3.2%), and San Francisco (101,057, -18.9%); and there was no service from Anchorage (-4,929 seats) compared to October 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Las Vegas (49,524, +109.6%), Long Beach (16,954, +189.4%), Phoenix (43,205, +13.9%), Salt Lake City (7,006, +26.4%), San Diego (41,682, +43.3%), San Jose (54,276, +52.3%), and Seattle (89,235, +4.2%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,859 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana (+630, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in October 2022 compared to October 2019.

U.S. East: There were 323 scheduled flights with 89,492 seats in October 2022 compared to 263 flights (+22.8%) with 76,032 seats (+17.7%) in October 2019.

There was reduced service from Boston (5,004 seats, -14.3%) and Newark (7,200, -3.2%); and there was no service from Washington D.C. (-856 seats) compared to October 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (7,232, +15.7%), Chicago (16,794, +31.8%), and Dallas (24,774, +7.7%). There was service from Minneapolis (+4,972 seats) in October 2022, while service from this route was suspended in October 2019. Recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,614, started April 2021) also contributed to the growth.

Japan: There were 230 scheduled flights with 58,472 seats from Japan to Honolulu in October 2022. Direct service from Japan to Kona which operated in August and September 2022, have been suspended in October 2022 through year end. In comparison, there were 620 scheduled flights (-62.9%) with 166,311 seats (-64.8%) from Japan to Honolulu and Kona in October 2019. There was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (26,093, +5%); reduced service from Nagoya (796 seats, -93.5%), Osaka (8,302 seats, -75.6%), and Tokyo-Narita (23,281, -74.6%); and no service from Sapporo (-3,614) compared to October 2019.

Canada: There were 153 scheduled flights with 26,197 seats from Canada to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue in October 2022 compared to 112 scheduled flights (+36.6%) with 21,383 seats (+22.5%) to the same island airports in October 2019. There was increased service from Vancouver (26,197 seats, +24.4%) but no service from Calgary (-320 seats) in October 2022 compared to October 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 69 scheduled flights with 20,949 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (17,934) in October 2022. In October 2019, there were 111 scheduled flights (-37.8%) with 33,535 seats (-37.5%) with service from Brisbane (4,170 seats), Melbourne (5,025) and Sydney (24,340).

There were 69 scheduled flights with 20,949 seats from Melbourne (3,015 seats) and Sydney (17,934) in October 2022. In October 2019, there were 111 scheduled flights (-37.8%) with 33,535 seats (-37.5%) with service from Brisbane (4,170 seats), Melbourne (5,025) and Sydney (24,340). New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,459 seats from Auckland in October 2022, compared to 37 scheduled flights (-29.7%) with 10,570 seats (-29.4%) in October 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats from Shanghai in October 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats from Shanghai in October 2019. Korea: There were 77 scheduled flights with 24,724 seats from Seoul in October 2022 compared to 85 flights (-9.4%) with 26,501 seats (-6.7%) in October 2019.

There were 77 scheduled flights with 24,724 seats from Seoul in October 2022 compared to 85 flights (-9.4%) with 26,501 seats (-6.7%) in October 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in October 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in October 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in October 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in October 2022 compared to 31 flights with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in October 2019. Philippines: There were 17 scheduled flights with 5,253 seats from Manila in October 2022 compared to 18 flights (-5.6%) with 5,562 seats (-5.6%) in October 2019.

There were 17 scheduled flights with 5,253 seats from Manila in October 2022 compared to 18 flights (-5.6%) with 5,562 seats (-5.6%) in October 2019. Samoa: There was no direct service from Apia in October 2022 compared to four flights with 530 seats in October 2019.

There was no direct service from Apia in October 2022 compared to four flights with 530 seats in October 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in October 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in October 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in October 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in October 2019. Marshall Islands: There were two scheduled flights with 332 seats from Majuro in October 2022 compared to 17 flights (-88.2%) with 2,822 seats (-88.2%) in October 2019.

There were two scheduled flights with 332 seats from Majuro in October 2022 compared to 17 flights (-88.2%) with 2,822 seats (-88.2%) in October 2019. Fiji: There was no direct service from Nadi in October 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in October 2019.

There was no direct service from Nadi in October 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in October 2019. American Samoa: There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in October 2022 compared to nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) in October 2019.

There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in October 2022 compared to nine flights (-11.1%) with 2,502 seats (-11.1%) in October 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in October 2022 with eight flights (-37.5%) with 2,224 seats (-37.5%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2022, there were 50,151 trans-Pacific flights and 10,544,341 seats compared to 51,219 flights (-2.1%) and 11,293,484 seats (-6.6%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In October 2022, 31,123 visitors came to the islands aboard 16 out-of-state cruise ships. Two ships had turnaround tours. This occurred when visitors that arrived on an out-of-state cruise ship toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to embark the ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next port.

In addition to the 2,783 visitors that flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships, another 7,832 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America in October 2022.

In October 2019, 20,516 visitors arrived on 10 out-of-state cruise ships; 2,856 visitors flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours; and another 8,931 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first ten months of 2022, 71,781 visitors entered Hawaii via 42 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,766 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 35,865 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first ten months of 2019, 115,666 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 54 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,460 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and 101,253 visitors came by air and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

The October visitor statistics indicates that our tourism industry continues towards a positive recovery due to a strong U.S. market with total arrivals from all markets year-to-date at 88.6 percent of the same period 2019 level with spending at $15.8 billion so far this year.

January to October, international arrivals started to recover by 38.1 percent with visitors from Japan gaining momentum at 10.3 percent, from all Japanese travelers, for the same 10 months in 2019. With the expectation of the Japanese Yen exchange rate dropping to $134 in 2023 from $148 in 2022, further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide and lower airline fuel surcharges, we expect the recovery of international visitors to accelerate in 2023.

We remain optimistic with the international visitor steadily returning to provide a healthy market mix by 2025. As we slowly start to host visitors and create economic opportunities for our communities, in the long run Hawaii will be well positioned by reinventing its offerings and caring for and protecting our natural resources and services that are crucial to maintain a competitive edge with other destinations. Mālama Ku‘u Home, caring for our beloved home, will attract the right mix of visitors and support quality local jobs and businesses.

OCTOBER 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,525.1 1,125.2 35.5 15,875.3 10,225.0 55.3 Total by air 1,510.3 1,125.2 34.2 15,845.7 10,225.0 55.0 U.S. Total 1,204.5 1,048.0 14.9 13,431.8 9,714.2 38.3 U.S. West 776.9 688.1 12.9 8,321.4 6,329.7 31.5 U.S. East 427.5 359.9 18.8 5,110.4 3,384.5 51.0 Japan 42.2 5.3 690.6 267.2 50.6 427.9 Canada 72.7 29.7 144.5 681.6 88.7 668.6 All Others 190.9 42.2 352.8 1,465.0 371.5 294.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.8 0.0 N/A 29.6 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,800,458 5,099,902 33.3 70,335,220 51,931,909 35.4 Total by air 6,637,717 5,099,902 30.2 69,976,092 51,931,909 34.7 U.S. Total 5,262,838 4,716,117 11.6 58,516,793 49,517,916 18.2 U.S. West 3,559,083 3,212,569 10.8 37,970,356 33,127,939 14.6 U.S. East 1,703,755 1,503,548 13.3 20,546,436 16,389,977 25.4 Japan 180,495 25,305 613.3 1,156,375 233,592 395.0 Canada 365,401 164,674 121.9 3,659,620 495,758 638.2 All Others 828,983 193,807 327.7 6,643,304 1,684,643 294.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 162,741 0 N/A 359,127 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 757,182 550,785 37.5 7,640,637 5,410,902 41.2 Total by air 726,059 550,785 31.8 7,568,856 5,410,902 39.9 U.S. Total 586,541 521,915 12.4 6,502,129 5,226,189 24.4 U.S. West 410,092 364,715 12.4 4,423,609 3,616,404 22.3 U.S. East 176,450 157,200 12.2 2,078,520 1,609,785 29.1 Japan 24,339 1,842 1,221.4 134,873 14,311 842.4 Canada 31,573 9,966 216.8 296,822 28,466 942.7 All Others 83,605 17,061 390.0 635,031 141,937 347.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,123 0 N/A 71,781 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 219,370 164,513 33.3 231,366 170,829 35.4 Total by air 214,120 164,513 30.2 230,185 170,829 34.7 U.S. Total 169,769 152,133 11.6 192,489 162,888 18.2 U.S. West 114,809 103,631 10.8 124,902 108,973 14.6 U.S. East 54,960 48,502 13.3 67,587 53,914 25.4 Japan 5,822 816 613.3 3,804 768 395.0 Canada 11,787 5,312 121.9 12,038 1,631 638.2 All Others 26,741 6,252 327.7 21,853 5,542 294.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,250 0 N/A 1,181 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.98 9.26 -3.0 9.21 9.60 -4.1 Total by air 9.14 9.26 -1.3 9.25 9.60 -3.7 U.S. Total 8.97 9.04 -0.7 9.00 9.47 -5.0 U.S. West 8.68 8.81 -1.5 8.58 9.16 -6.3 U.S. East 9.66 9.56 1.0 9.89 10.18 -2.9 Japan 7.42 13.74 -46.0 8.57 16.32 -47.5 Canada 11.57 16.52 -30.0 12.33 17.42 -29.2 All Others 9.92 11.36 -12.7 10.46 11.87 -11.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.23 0.00 N/A 5.00 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.3 220.6 1.6 225.7 196.9 14.6 Total by air 227.5 220.6 3.1 226.4 196.9 15.0 U.S. Total 228.9 222.2 3.0 229.5 196.2 17.0 U.S. West 218.3 214.2 1.9 219.2 191.1 14.7 U.S. East 250.9 239.4 4.8 248.7 206.5 20.4 Japan 233.9 211.1 10.8 231.1 216.7 6.6 Canada 198.9 180.5 10.2 186.3 178.9 4.1 All Others 230.3 217.6 5.9 220.5 220.5 0.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.8 0.0 N/A 82.5 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,014.2 2,042.9 -1.4 2,077.7 1,889.7 10.0 Total by air 2,080.1 2,042.9 1.8 2,093.5 1,889.7 10.8 U.S. Total 2,053.5 2,007.9 2.3 2,065.8 1,858.8 11.1 U.S. West 1,894.6 1,886.6 0.4 1,881.1 1,750.3 7.5 U.S. East 2,422.9 2,289.5 5.8 2,458.7 2,102.5 16.9 Japan 1,734.8 2,899.5 -40.2 1,981.1 3,536.6 -44.0 Canada 2,302.5 2,982.7 -22.8 2,296.5 3,115.4 -26.3 All Others 2,283.6 2,471.4 -7.6 2,307.0 2,617.5 -11.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 474.9 0.0 N/A 412.7 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

OCTOBER 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,525.1 1,325.1 15.1 15,875.3 14,627.2 8.5 Total by air 1,510.3 1,317.0 14.7 15,845.7 14,579.2 8.7 U.S. Total 1,204.5 839.9 43.4 13,431.8 9,579.7 40.2 U.S. West 776.9 538.7 44.2 8,321.4 5,690.6 46.2 U.S. East 427.5 301.2 41.9 5,110.4 3,889.1 31.4 Japan 42.2 195.7 -78.4 267.2 1,848.1 -85.5 Canada 72.7 63.0 15.4 681.6 853.6 -20.1 All Others 190.9 218.4 -12.6 1,465.0 2,297.8 -36.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.8 8.1 81.4 29.6 48.0 -38.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,800,458 6,668,887 2.0 70,335,220 74,815,934 -6.0 Total by air 6,637,717 6,577,024 0.9 69,976,092 74,277,794 -5.8 U.S. Total 5,262,838 4,411,181 19.3 58,516,793 51,128,629 14.5 U.S. West 3,559,083 3,034,446 17.3 37,970,356 32,725,817 16.0 U.S. East 1,703,755 1,376,734 23.8 20,546,436 18,402,812 11.6 Japan 180,495 783,053 -76.9 1,156,375 7,754,528 -85.1 Canada 365,401 377,719 -3.3 3,659,620 5,142,680 -28.8 All Others 828,983 1,005,072 -17.5 6,643,304 10,251,958 -35.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 162,741 91,863 77.2 359,127 538,140 -33.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 757,182 796,191 -4.9 7,640,637 8,625,156 -11.4 Total by air 726,059 775,675 -6.4 7,568,856 8,509,490 -11.1 U.S. Total 586,541 502,082 16.8 6,502,129 5,712,332 13.8 U.S. West 410,092 354,007 15.8 4,423,609 3,801,555 16.4 U.S. East 176,450 148,075 19.2 2,078,520 1,910,777 8.8 Japan 24,339 134,557 -81.9 134,873 1,308,034 -89.7 Canada 31,573 32,250 -2.1 296,822 425,324 -30.2 All Others 83,605 106,786 -21.7 635,031 1,063,800 -40.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,123 20,516 51.7 71,781 115,666 -37.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 219,370 215,125 2.0 231,366 246,105 -6.0 Total by air 214,120 212,162 0.9 230,185 244,335 -5.8 U.S. Total 169,769 142,296 19.3 192,489 168,186 14.5 U.S. West 114,809 97,885 17.3 124,902 107,651 16.0 U.S. East 54,960 44,411 23.8 67,587 60,536 11.6 Japan 5,822 25,260 -76.9 3,804 25,508 -85.1 Canada 11,787 12,184 -3.3 12,038 16,917 -28.8 All Others 26,741 32,422 -17.5 21,853 33,724 -35.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,250 2,963 77.2 1,181 1,770 -33.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.98 8.38 7.2 9.21 8.67 6.1 Total by air 9.14 8.48 7.8 9.25 8.73 5.9 U.S. Total 8.97 8.79 2.1 9.00 8.95 0.5 U.S. West 8.68 8.57 1.2 8.58 8.61 -0.3 U.S. East 9.66 9.30 3.9 9.89 9.63 2.6 Japan 7.42 5.82 27.4 8.57 5.93 44.6 Canada 11.57 11.71 -1.2 12.33 12.09 2.0 All Others 9.92 9.41 5.3 10.46 9.64 8.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.23 4.48 16.8 5.00 4.65 7.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.3 198.7 12.9 225.7 195.5 15.4 Total by air 227.5 200.2 13.6 226.4 196.3 15.4 U.S. Total 228.9 190.4 20.2 229.5 187.4 22.5 U.S. West 218.3 177.5 23.0 219.2 173.9 26.0 U.S. East 250.9 218.8 14.7 248.7 211.3 17.7 Japan 233.9 249.9 -6.4 231.1 238.3 -3.0 Canada 198.9 166.8 19.3 186.3 166.0 12.2 All Others 230.3 217.3 6.0 220.5 224.1 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.8 88.7 2.4 82.5 89.2 -7.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,014.2 1,664.3 21.0 2,077.7 1,695.9 22.5 Total by air 2,080.1 1,697.8 22.5 2,093.5 1,713.3 22.2 U.S. Total 2,053.5 1,672.9 22.8 2,065.8 1,677.0 23.2 U.S. West 1,894.6 1,521.8 24.5 1,881.1 1,496.9 25.7 U.S. East 2,422.9 2,034.1 19.1 2,458.7 2,035.4 20.8 Japan 1,734.8 1,454.2 19.3 1,981.1 1,412.8 40.2 Canada 2,302.5 1,953.5 17.9 2,296.5 2,007.0 14.4 All Others 2,283.6 2,045.0 11.7 2,307.0 2,160.0 6.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 474.9 397.1 19.6 412.7 415.0 -0.6

OCTOBER 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,525.1 1,125.2 35.5 15,875.3 10,225.0 55.3 Total by air 1,510.3 1,125.2 34.2 15,845.7 10,225.0 55.0 Oahu 664.2 468.5 41.8 6,966.3 4,442.4 56.8 Maui 431.2 345.5 24.8 4,697.4 3,168.9 48.2 Molokai 4.0 2.9 36.7 30.4 18.6 63.7 Lanai 13.6 10.4 31.2 122.0 84.1 45.0 Kauai 173.0 136.2 27.1 1,828.9 1,098.2 66.5 Hawaii Island 224.3 161.8 38.7 2,200.7 1,412.8 55.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.8 0.0 N/A 29.6 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,800,458 5,099,902 33.3 70,335,220 51,931,909 35.4 Total by air 6,637,717 5,099,902 30.2 69,976,092 51,931,909 34.7 Oahu 2,807,230 1,920,460 46.2 29,719,282 21,516,259 38.1 Maui 1,826,656 1,620,751 12.7 19,648,774 16,103,629 22.0 Molokai 19,250 14,209 35.5 201,556 134,534 49.8 Lanai 25,000 20,037 24.8 234,009 185,684 26.0 Kauai 822,261 700,243 17.4 8,728,459 5,382,855 62.2 Hawaii Island 1,137,319 824,203 38.0 11,444,012 8,608,948 32.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 162,741 0 N/A 359,127 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 757,182 550,785 37.5 7,640,637 5,410,902 41.2 Total by air 726,059 550,785 31.8 7,568,856 5,410,902 39.9 Oahu 390,845 256,930 52.1 3,985,270 2,645,008 50.7 Maui 228,071 190,210 19.9 2,422,885 1,865,143 29.9 Molokai 3,280 2,014 62.9 35,147 19,818 77.3 Lanai 6,102 4,416 38.2 55,828 37,919 47.2 Kauai 109,158 84,549 29.1 1,117,223 622,409 79.5 Hawaii Island 141,283 94,174 50.0 1,389,049 928,887 49.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,123 0 N/A 71,781 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 219,370 164,513 33.3 231,366 170,829 35.4 Total by air 214,120 164,513 30.2 230,185 170,829 34.7 Oahu 90,556 61,950 46.2 97,761 70,777 38.1 Maui 58,924 52,282 12.7 64,634 52,972 22.0 Molokai 621 458 35.5 663 443 49.8 Lanai 806 646 24.8 770 611 26.0 Kauai 26,525 22,588 17.4 28,712 17,707 62.2 Hawaii Island 36,688 26,587 38.0 37,645 28,319 32.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,250 0 N/A 1,181 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.98 9.26 -3.0 9.21 9.60 -4.1 Total by air 9.14 9.26 -1.3 9.25 9.60 -3.7 Oahu 7.18 7.47 -3.9 7.46 8.13 -8.3 Maui 8.01 8.52 -6.0 8.11 8.63 -6.1 Molokai 5.87 7.06 -16.8 5.73 6.79 -15.5 Lanai 4.10 4.54 -9.7 4.19 4.90 -14.4 Kauai 7.53 8.28 -9.0 7.81 8.65 -9.7 Hawaii Island 8.05 8.75 -8.0 8.24 9.27 -11.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.23 0.00 N/A 5.00 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.3 220.6 1.6 225.7 196.9 14.6 Total by air 227.5 220.6 3.1 226.4 196.9 15.0 Oahu 236.6 244.0 -3.0 234.4 206.5 13.5 Maui 236.0 213.2 10.7 239.1 196.8 21.5 Molokai 205.5 203.7 0.9 150.9 138.2 9.2 Lanai 543.3 516.6 5.2 521.2 453.1 15.0 Kauai 210.5 194.5 8.2 209.5 204.0 2.7 Hawaii Island 197.2 196.3 0.5 192.3 164.1 17.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.8 0.0 N/A 82.5 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,014.2 2,042.9 -1.4 2,077.7 1,889.7 10.0 Total by air 2,080.1 2,042.9 1.8 2,093.5 1,889.7 10.8 Oahu 1,699.5 1,823.5 -6.8 1,748.0 1,679.5 4.1 Maui 1,890.5 1,816.4 4.1 1,938.8 1,699.0 14.1 Molokai 1,205.9 1,437.0 -16.1 865.6 937.9 -7.7 Lanai 2,226.1 2,344.1 -5.0 2,184.9 2,218.8 -1.5 Kauai 1,585.3 1,610.8 -1.6 1,637.0 1,764.4 -7.2 Hawaii Island 1,587.6 1,717.6 -7.6 1,584.3 1,520.9 4.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 474.9 0.0 N/A 412.7 0.0 N/A

OCTOBER 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,525.1 1,325.1 15.1 15,875.3 14,627.2 8.5 Total by air 1,510.3 1,317.0 14.7 15,845.7 14,579.2 8.7 Oahu 664.2 603.8 10.0 6,966.3 6,717.1 3.7 Maui 431.2 379.8 13.5 4,697.4 4,237.0 10.9 Molokai 4.0 3.9 1.7 30.4 28.8 5.6 Lanai 13.6 10.6 28.4 122.0 105.6 15.5 Kauai 173.0 141.9 21.9 1,828.9 1,597.9 14.5 Hawaii Island 224.3 177.0 26.7 2,200.7 1,892.8 16.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.8 8.1 81.4 29.6 48.0 -38.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,800,458 6,668,887 2.0 70,335,220 74,815,934 -6.0 Total by air 6,637,717 6,577,024 0.9 69,976,092 74,277,794 -5.8 Oahu 2,807,230 3,029,170 -7.3 29,719,282 34,853,464 -14.7 Maui 1,826,656 1,848,214 -1.2 19,648,774 20,027,953 -1.9 Molokai 19,250 24,686 -22.0 201,556 227,021 -11.2 Lanai 25,000 19,987 25.1 234,009 220,912 5.9 Kauai 822,261 723,468 13.7 8,728,459 8,393,962 4.0 Hawaii Island 1,137,319 931,498 22.1 11,444,012 10,554,482 8.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 162,741 91,863 77.2 359,127 538,140 -33.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 757,182 796,191 -4.9 7,640,637 8,625,156 -11.4 Total by air 726,059 775,675 -6.4 7,568,856 8,509,490 -11.1 Oahu 390,845 469,339 -16.7 3,985,270 5,127,219 -22.3 Maui 228,071 238,043 -4.2 2,422,885 2,552,155 -5.1 Molokai 3,280 4,314 -24.0 35,147 52,400 -32.9 Lanai 6,102 6,439 -5.2 55,828 71,731 -22.2 Kauai 109,158 102,662 6.3 1,117,223 1,141,889 -2.2 Hawaii Island 141,283 130,336 8.4 1,389,049 1,454,279 -4.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,123 20,516 51.7 71,781 115,666 -37.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 219,370 215,125 2.0 231,366 246,105 -6.0 Total by air 214,120 212,162 0.9 230,185 244,335 -5.8 Oahu 90,556 97,715 -7.3 97,761 114,650 -14.7 Maui 58,924 59,620 -1.2 64,634 65,881 -1.9 Molokai 621 796 -22.0 663 747 -11.2 Lanai 806 645 25.1 770 727 5.9 Kauai 26,525 23,338 13.7 28,712 27,612 4.0 Hawaii Island 36,688 30,048 22.1 37,645 34,719 8.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,250 2,963 77.2 1,181 1,770 -33.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.98 8.38 7.2 9.21 8.67 6.1 Total by air 9.14 8.48 7.8 9.25 8.73 5.9 Oahu 7.18 6.45 11.3 7.46 6.80 9.7 Maui 8.01 7.76 3.2 8.11 7.85 3.3 Molokai 5.87 5.72 2.6 5.73 4.33 32.4 Lanai 4.10 3.10 32.0 4.19 3.08 36.1 Kauai 7.53 7.05 6.9 7.81 7.35 6.3 Hawaii Island 8.05 7.15 12.6 8.24 7.26 13.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.23 4.48 16.8 5.00 4.65 7.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.3 198.7 12.9 225.7 195.5 15.4 Total by air 227.5 200.2 13.6 226.4 196.3 15.4 Oahu 236.6 199.3 18.7 234.4 192.7 21.6 Maui 236.0 205.5 14.9 239.1 211.6 13.0 Molokai 205.5 157.6 30.4 150.9 126.9 19.0 Lanai 543.3 529.1 2.7 521.2 478.0 9.0 Kauai 210.5 196.2 7.3 209.5 190.4 10.1 Hawaii Island 197.2 190.0 3.8 192.3 179.3 7.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.8 88.7 2.4 82.5 89.2 -7.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,014.2 1,664.3 21.0 2,077.7 1,695.9 22.5 Total by air 2,080.1 1,697.8 22.5 2,093.5 1,713.3 22.2 Oahu 1,699.5 1,286.5 32.1 1,748.0 1,310.1 33.4 Maui 1,890.5 1,595.6 18.5 1,938.8 1,660.2 16.8 Molokai 1,205.9 901.9 33.7 865.6 549.7 57.5 Lanai 2,226.1 1,642.5 35.5 2,184.9 1,472.2 48.4 Kauai 1,585.3 1,382.3 14.7 1,637.0 1,399.4 17.0 Hawaii Island 1,587.6 1,357.9 16.9 1,584.3 1,301.5 21.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 474.9 397.1 19.6 412.7 415.0 -0.6

