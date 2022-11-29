Hallmark Health Care Solutions Appoints Matt Resteghini as Chief Marketing Officer

With extensive digital, brand, and product marketing experience, Resteghini now oversees marketing excellence at the rapidly expanding health technology firm.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), one of the fastest growing U.S. healthcare technology firms, has announced Matt Resteghini as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO). An accomplished marketing leader with a proven track record of developing talented teams and building winning strategies, Resteghini brings a wealth of experience across several industries and domains, including healthcare, recruitment, talent management, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). His expertise includes scaling early-stage startups and driving meaningful growth at more mature businesses.“From innovative strategy through on-point execution, Matt has led highly successful marketing programs for several brands and technologies across the healthcare and recruitment landscapes,” says Isaac Ullatil, HHCS Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “He has an exceptional ability to deliver marketing-driven results that fuel business growth. We are excited to have him join our leadership team.”Among Resteghini’s most notable accomplishments:• As one of Monster’s earliest employees, he was an instrumental leader in building The Monster Board from a small startup into a groundbreaking, multibillion-dollar job search and recruitment platform (monster.com).• As Senior Vice President of Marketing, he led Monster through a global rebrand initiative, spearheaded go-to-market strategy and execution for its flagship products, and oversaw various sales and marketing automation efforts, using technology to drive efficiency and effectiveness.• After Randstad acquired Monster, he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing, leading integrated marketing efforts for Randstad Digital Ventures’ portfolio of digital companies (Monster, RiseSmart, kununu, and Jobr). He was pivotal in helping the startups scale by sharing assets across the Randstad portfolio.• As Chief Marketing Officer for Total Brain, a mental health SaaS platform, he built the marketing team, strategy, and programs that helped the firm grow from $2 million to $10 million in annual recurring revenue. This growth ultimately resulted in a successful sale to SonderMind, a $1 billion “unicorn” in behavioral healthcare software.“As I became acquainted with HHCS’ trailblazing workforce management products , as well as the firm’s forward-thinking leadership and enormous growth potential, I knew we would be a great fit for one another,” says Resteghini. “I’m thrilled to bring my healthcare, recruitment, and strategic marketing experience together as CMO to pour gasoline on the fire they’ve started and turn HHCS into a world-class brand.”To learn more about HHCS, its leadership team, and its technology solutions, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a SOC I and SOC 2 Type II-certified healthcare technology firm and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS was named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare and recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2022. Ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S., HHCS’s simply intelligent workforce and provider solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Galileo II, an agency staffing solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com www.heisenbergii.com , and www.galileo2.com