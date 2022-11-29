STUDENT ATHLETES PLAYING A GAME OF FEAR WHILE UNDER THE PRESSURE TO PERFORM AT THEIR BEST
Tangible Tips to Winning Where and When it Really Matters In “The Student Athlete’s Playbook to Developing a Mental Advantage” by Klayton CarrollLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game-time anxiety is experienced by 60% of athletes. In order for young athletes to overcome performance fear, a mindset shift is needed to recognize that mistakes are a part of the process. Athletes will also need to become comfortable in challenging situations that leads to gained self-confidence. To embrace and find ways to conquer mistakes will help disciplined players win on and off the field and excel to the next level.
To assist young athletes that experience the pressure to constantly perform at their best, Klayton Carroll, mental performance coach and founder of Ready. Player. Win., releases a playbook that provides simple, but overlooked skills that can be implemented into the daily life of athletes. Landing on the Amazon Best Seller list, “The Student Athlete’s Playbook to Developing a Mental Advantage,” provides athletes with the habits and skills needed to bring out hidden potential through mental discipline. This guide details how to overcome any mental setbacks through visualization to show up with a winning mentality where and when it matters most.
Book topics include creating healthy habits, mindset, purposeful action, goal setting, visualization, and breathing techniques. “There is far more to sports than just showing up to practice and playing games,” explained Carroll. “Winning athletes know that they need to go the extra mile. Their advantage comes from the work they put in both on and off the field.”
Lauren Johnson, former mental performance coach for the New York Yankees says about the book, “Students and parents of students — if you want to improve performance, you need to get this book! Klayton's practical and straightforward advice will give you an advantage above the rest and prepare you for competition in sport and life!”
Carroll’s expert guidance leads young athletes down the path of success to reaching their full potential. By providing effective methods and practical tools, the athlete’s mind and body will be in the right place to be able to perform at a high level. “Klayton is a dedicated, skilled, and passionate coach. He was there with me every step of the way.” shared Mason Kindopp. “I learned a lot about myself through the training program, it has just been a great experience.”
Ready. Player. Win. serves as a tool to challenge players both mentally and physically to go out and beat their opponent.
Purchase the BEST SELLING BOOK on Amazon here.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Klayton Carroll is a mental performance coach focusing on young athletes across all sports. Carroll has a Masters Degree in Psychology and has experience as a referee, trainer, and coach with athletes of all ages. In 2002, he became the founder and president of the first youth lacrosse league in Montana and was one of the founding members of Montana State University men’s lacrosse team. Carroll is also a former Apache helicopter pilot for the US Army where he trained extensively in high stress environments. Learn more: www.readyplayerwin.com
Ellie Rotvold
Sunday Brunch Agency
+1 651-470-6549
ellie@sundaybrunchagnecy.com