Bioprocess Technology Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028)
The Global Bioprocess technology market is expected to grow at a significant rate of around 10.8% during the forecast period.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioprocess technology is essential for the development of specialized chemicals, reagents, and biotherapeutics mainly by fusing the entirety of living matter or its constituent parts with nutrients. The procedures are the foundation for turning life science findings into practical industrial products. Substrates & media, biocatalysts, volume production, downstream processing, purification, and final processing are a few of the stages connected to bioprocess technology. In recent years, the adoption of bioprocess technology-related instruments has risen dramatically due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases and the increase in investments in the market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for novel drugs coupled with constant advancement in technology has boosted market growth. In addition, major players in the market are working towards launching advanced instruments for bioprocessing. For instance, in October 2022, Univercells Technologies launched Scale-X™ cell collect module, with an aim of assisting the inoculation step for large-scale bioreactors leveraging the principles of automation and intensification.
The Bioprocess Technology Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 10.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028) owing to the increasing incidences of infectious diseases coupled with the continuous development in bioprocess technology. Major companies in the bioprocess technology market are focusing on the development of advanced instruments for improving the efficiency of bioprocessing. For instance, In March 2019, Merck KGaA launched the BioContinuum Buffer Delivery Platform, which is more efficient for next-generation bioprocessing.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Bioprocess Technology Market”, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2028). This is mainly due to the increasing incidences of infectious diseases coupled with the launch of bioprocessing instruments with advanced features.
Based on type, the market is segmented into Consumables & Accessories, and Instruments. The instrument segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced products including bioprocessor analyzers, gas analyzer, bioreactors etc. Furthermore, the entry of global players into emerging markets adds to the growth of the market. For instance, In October 2022, Univercells Technologies launched Scale-X™ cell collect module, with an aim of assisting the inoculation step for large-scale bioreactors leveraging the principles of automation and intensification.
Based on the application type, the market is categorized into biopharmaceuticals, specialty products & industrial chemicals, and environmental management aid. Among these, the biopharmaceuticals to hold a significant share of the market in 2021. This is mainly due to the rising demand of biotechnology products including pharmaceuticals, foods, flavors, and chemicals. In addition to this, increasing investment in biotechnology companies is also responsible for the increasing market share of biopharmaceuticals.
Based on the end user, the bioprocess technology market has been classified into hospitals, research centers, and research/academic institutes. The research centers segment is to witness higher adoption of bioprocess technology during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector along with the increasing acquisition and partnerships in this sector. For instance,in July 2020, Sartorius AG, a leading provider of contract testing services to the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, bought a majority share in CellGenix.
APAC to witness extensive growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the bioprocess technology, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases coupled with the continuous development in bioprocess technology. Moreover, the increasing demand of novel drug therapies is also rising the need of bioprocess technologies, which is further expected to support the market growth. Also, major players have their presence in the leading countries and also focus on investment in regional companies. For instance, In october 2022, Sartorious announced to invest US$ 265 Million in bioprocess technology in Korea by the end of the year 2024..
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the Bioprocess Technology market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Sartorious, and Advanced Instruments.
“Global Bioprocess Technology Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Type (Consumables & Accessories, and Instruments)
2. By Application Type (Biopharmaceuticals, Specialty Products & Industrial Chemicals, and Environmental Management Aid)
3. By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, and Research / Academic Institutes)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Sartorious, and Advanced Instruments)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global Bioprocess Technology industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of type, application type, and end user?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global Bioprocess Technology industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global Bioprocess Technology suppliers across various region and countries?
