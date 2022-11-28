TENNESSEE LOTTERY CEO REBECCA PAUL REELECTED PRESIDENT OF WORLD LOTTERY ASSOCIATION

Back

NASHVILLE—Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul has been unanimously reelected for a two-year term as president of the World Lottery Association (WLA). She is the first female to serve in the prestigious role, helping lead the international lottery organization as it advances the collective interests of the global lottery industry.

“Rebecca continues to bring her extraordinary talent and experience to the Tennessee Lottery as well as other lotteries across the globe,” said Will Carver, chair of the Tennessee Lottery’s Board of Directors. “Not only has she led the charge to raising more than $6.6 billion for education here in Tennessee, but she plays an active role in helping other organizations generate funds for good causes and serves as a valuable asset to their communities.”

The WLA is a member-based organization with more than 156 government-authorized and licensed lottery organizations from more than 80 countries on six continents.

“I am honored to serve and remain committed to the WLA’s role in providing an international forum to establish and share best practices for lotteries throughout the world,” said Ms. Paul.“ “The WLA’s vision of supporting and helping lotteries develop strategies to achieve their goals is well-established. Thanks to the collective dedication of so many, we will continue to succeed and bring that insight to the ongoing growth of lotteries, including ours in Tennessee.”

Rebecca has held several leadership positions within WLA, including senior vice president and chair of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. She is the founding chair of the Women’s Initiative in Lottery Leadership, a program designed to support the advancement of women into top positions of lottery management, leadership and responsibility.

In addition to her current role at the helm of the Tennessee Lottery, she has served as chief executive of the Illinois, Florida and Georgia lotteries and remains one of the most impactful, long-standing leaders in the field.

See http://www.tnlottery.com/ for a full bio of Rebecca Paul and additional details about the Tennessee Lottery. See https://www.world-lotteries.org/ for more details about the WLA.

