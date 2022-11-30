CXC Announces new global leadership appointments in Global, Asia and EMEA
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CXC global group are delighted to announce new global hires in Asia and EMEA.
JERRY BLANTON - CXC GLOBAL CMO
Jerry serves as CXC’s first global CMO with the remit to build the brand and marketing engine to bring CXC to the next level in growth.
Jerry has over 20 years of working at the intersection of marketing, innovation and customer experience with the belief that marketing and customer experience are two halves of the same coin and one cannot excel at one without a deep understanding of the other.
He brings a set of unique experiences that include having worked within agencies, managed global brands and innovation on the client-side, and then built a world-class in-house innovation & design agency in one of the largest multi-national banks in the world.
Jerry has extensive experience across a number of global markets with expertise in creating successful brands, innovative marketing programs and meaningful customer experiences. He’s deeply passionate about understanding customer needs, crafting creative solutions, and telling stories that matter to people around the world.
RICHARD FARMER - CXC MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA
Richard has over 25 years of experience working within talent, recruitment and HR solutions across all verticals and specializations. A highly-skilled sales leader, Richard has led large recruitment companies and talent acquisitions teams and is also a founder and entrepreneur. He has achieved this experience working and living across APAC for the past 20 years.
As CXC’s new Managing Director for Asia, Richard’s role is to navigate the strategic needs of the talent landscape for both clients and candidates. His passion for customer experience and a history of delivering innovative solutions led him to achieve strategic business and individual goals by “making your business better tomorrow than it is today.”
Richard, an executive coach, consultant and facilitator, believes his critical advisory, consulting skills, and strategic thinking are vital to providing the best solutions to all his projects, clients, and candidates. Richard is a firm believer in uplifting others, and he has helped many team members grow and achieve their career goals.
SEAN HUTCHINSON - CXC MANAGING DIRECTOR, LATIN AMERICA
In his role as Managing Director of CXC Latin America, Sean is responsible for business development across the region, as well as managing the LATAM team, servicing local and international clients.
Sean has 25 years of experience in sales and relationship management in the multinational human resources services, primarily in staffing and recruitment companies.
Born in Argentina, graduate of Boston University, Sean has been living in São Paulo, Brazil for the past 20 years.
ABOUT CXC
CXC simplifies how organizations and independent contractors or employed and self-employed workers connect, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Established in Australia in 1992 to provide contractor vetting, compliance and payroll, the international independent contractor market has continued to be our core, with services now delivered worldwide by local specialists. Our corporate solutions have evolved over the past decade due to increasing market complexity, regulation, technology and evolving client demand.
CXC is now able to be an extension of your HR and Procurement function, taking responsibility for your entire employed and self-employed workforce. CXC’s difference is that, while managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable your talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.
As an experienced and trusted domestic and global partner for your remote and in-office workers, CXC acts as the Employer of Record (EOR) in each country where your workers need to work.
CXC’s cloud-based worker platform MyCXC, enables onboarding, benefits management, employer and employee taxation and compliant payroll in local currency.
ABOUT CXC COMPLY
CXC Comply is CXC’s proprietary global independent contractor compliance SAAS platform, for contractor vetting, worker classification, right to work checks, contractor payroll and payments worldwide. The first of its kind. Get in touch to book a demo.
Hire anyone, enable teams anywhere, the right way with CXC.
Kathryn Hopkins
CXC Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn