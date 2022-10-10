CXC Announces the appointment of 2 new global compliance specialists
As companies look to engage independent and self-employed contractors through sourcing channels and talent clouds, CXC Comply assists with the complex classification issues involved with engaging contractors.
We enable companies, through our SaaS technology platform and validation processes CXC COMPLY, to engage talent quickly and compliantly anywhere.
CXC Comply now has dedicated compliance specialists to address the growing global demand for correct worker classification, vetting and onboarding solutions.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote working has exploded in the last couple of years following the events of 2020. Companies have been forced to re-evaluate their workforce strategy and how they engage workers. Adapting to remote work models has also allowed companies to engage talent anywhere in the world. Global workforces have subsequently become a mix of different types of workers. Companies often classify these workers as independent or corp.-to-corp contractors, as it can mean internal cost savings for the company. However, Governments around the world have realized that many of their working citizens are now providing services for multi-national companies outside of their borders. While excited that their citizens are working and participating in international opportunities, there is also growing concern about how these contractors are being paid and whether taxes are accounted for.
In addition to contractor engagement, worker classification and structures are being examined for their adherence to compliance with laws and policies. Companies naturally don’t want to put themselves and their contractors at risk, but without a compliance firewall, detailed knowledge of local employment, tax and banking legislation, many of these engagements are potentially at risk. With companies expanding overseas and utilization of global talent expands, it is essential that correct worker classification is implemented.
The CXC Global Group of companies announce the appointment of two compliance specialists to join the North America and EMEA respectively to respond to the growing demand from enterprise clients and partners for compliance solutions around the world.
Alex Taitz joins the North America team with a strong background in technology solutions and will work alongside the North American sales and operations teams to manage volume opportunities within CXC's client and partner matrix. Cesar Navarro joins the EMA team, also with a strong technical background to provide compliance solutions in conjunction with the EMEA sales team. Both Alex and Cesar will work with the CXC Global group to bring CXC Comply to all regions and CXC's extended global network.
CXC Comply enables:
- interactive contractor vetting
- validation classification for independent, self-employed, sole traders or corp.-to-corp. contractors
- contractor right to work in country assessments
- compliance checks with required insurances and background screenings
CXC Comply SaaS platform ensures independent, self-employed, sole trader and corp.-to-corp. contractors are compliantly classified at the time of vetting and throughout the term of the project, wherever they are located. The technology is a service delivery platform that performs contractor vetting and validation, ensuring compliance in minutes and reporting with a comprehensive audit file for each contractor. In 2019 CXC Comply classified over 2,500 contractors. Recent AI and UX enhancements to CXC Comply provides for global background investigations and comprehensive right-to-work documentation.
Talent acquisition is shifting beyond a predominant focus on recruiting full-time hires to accessing people with the right capabilities in new ways. The explosion of remote work has meant companies have had to shift their workforce strategy to one that is more flexible and agile and allows them to engage talent anywhere. Looking to internal mobility, the alternative workforce, and new technologies to facilitate access to talent is essential.
Worker misclassification can have serious tax and business operations consequences on both the company and contractor. The misclassification of workers can lead to business interruptions and can effect the right to conduct business in a country or economic treaty zone. CXC is a leading global contractor management company and for the past 30 years has been providing compliant solutions to corporations, contingent workforce providers and recruitment firms.
