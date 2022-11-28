NCH Healthcare System Announces $20 Million Match Gift Earmarked for Orthopedics from Jay & Patty Baker

Named one of America's Top 100 Hospitals!

Jay and Patty Baker pledge $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.

The NCH Healthcare System is resolute in making the best-in-class care, anywhere, available to our community here in Naples, and Patty and I couldn’t be happier to be part of that legacy.” — Jay Baker, Board Trustee at NCH Healthcare System