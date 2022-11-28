NCH Healthcare System Announces $20 Million Match Gift Earmarked for Orthopedics from Jay & Patty Baker
Jay and Patty Baker pledge $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
The NCH Healthcare System is resolute in making the best-in-class care, anywhere, available to our community here in Naples, and Patty and I couldn’t be happier to be part of that legacy.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, November 4th, the NCH Healthcare System and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) publicly announced a collaboration to bring world-class orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. At the event Naples philanthropist and NCH Board Member, Jay Baker, along with his wife Patty, made a special announcement surprising the audience by pledging $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
— Jay Baker, Board Trustee at NCH Healthcare System
Mr. Baker has been instrumental in turning the dream of bringing HSS to Naples into a reality and has been working behind the scenes for well over a year.
With roots in New York City, the connection with HSS officials there along with Mr. Baker’s role as a member of the NCH Healthcare System Board of Trustees in Naples, was the force that started the conversation between the two nationally recognized healthcare leaders. Friday’s public announcement about the collaboration was the culmination of Mr. Baker’s efforts and were further highlighted by the incredible announcement from he and his wife, Patty, on their life-changing, generous challenge grant pledged at $20 million for orthopedics.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate the Bakers’ generosity and the momentum it creates for making world class care accessible here in Southwest Florida,” said Paul Hiltz, President & CEO, NCH Healthcare System. “The NCH Healthcare System is in a period of transformational change to become an Advanced Community Healthcare SystemTM and this amazing gift from the Bakers will ultimately shape the way world-class orthopedic care is delivered to our community for generations to come. This collaboration would not have been possible without Jay’s leadership and stewardship.”
As part of the collaborative agreement between NCH and HSS, NCH will build a state-of-the-art orthopedic facility offering outpatient and inpatient services, including a jointly owned and operated ambulatory surgery center, and imaging and rehabilitation services, all under the guidance of HSS to provide residents with the highest-quality musculoskeletal care closer to home – a goal which will now be accelerated thanks to the Baker gift.
“We’re happy to have played a role in bringing the very best orthopedic care in the world to our very own community here in Southwest Florida,” said Jay Baker, Board Trustee at NCH Healthcare System and donor of the $20 million match gift. “The NCH Healthcare System is resolute in making the best-in-class care, anywhere, available to our community here in Naples, and Patty and I couldn’t be happier to be part of that legacy.”
HSS is ranked no. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and nationwide – for 13 consecutive years – by U.S. News & World Report and is the world’s largest academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health. The new facility will be on the campus of the NCH North Naples Hospital in Naples, Florida with construction scheduled to start on the two-year project next spring.
For more information about how to support orthopedic services at NCH, please contact the Center for Philanthropy at 239-624-2000.
###
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
###
Amanda Lucey
Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System
+1 678-591-6357
email us here