Rural School Bus Electrification Webinar

Rural school transportation is often more challenging to electrify compared to urban or suburban service. Longer distances, a higher percentage of students requiring busing, harsher winters, and higher operating speeds all put greater strain on buses, budgets, and maintenance staff. Despite these challenges, electric school buses can provide the same or better performance as diesel buses while reducing operational cost. Different approaches need to be taken to overcome the unique operating challenges of rural routes when implementing electric school buses.

To document these different approaches — and the benefits of rural school bus electrification — the Maine Clean School Bus Program has gathered information from the first rural deployment of an electric school bus in Maine, on Mount Desert Island. Check out the case study here!

There will be a webinar and Q&A to go in-depth on rural electric school bus deployment. The webinar will take a deep dive into challenges specific to rural Maine, cover the big takeaways of the MDI case study, and address questions. See below for registration information:

Rural School Bus Electrification

Tuesday, November 29

10AM-11AM

Register here to receive a zoom link