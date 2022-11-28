Sheldon Baker launches The Baker Buzz in NaturAlley magazine with Emmy award-winning actor Michael Learned interview
Michael Learned's career-defining role was Olivia Walton in the long-running CBS-TV hit series The Waltons
There is no shortage of interesting performers and authors to interview and introduce to NaturAlley readers.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheldon Baker, known for his popular Health E-Insights column in Nutraceuticals World magazine, has launched The Baker Buzz, a Q&A interview column in NaturAlley magazine. The new column, featuring interviews with celebrities, pro sports figures, and authors, will first be seen in the publication's winter issue.
Baker's inaugural interview is with Michael Learned, award-winning television and theater actor best known for her role as Oliva Walton in the popular CBS-TV series The Waltons. The show, which ran for 10 years from 1971-1981, can still be seen on MeTV. The recent 50th anniversary of The Waltons encouraged Super Ager Learned to share a few memories of the show and her cast relationships with Baker.
At 83, Learned’s star continues to shine today having recently portrayed the grandmother of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the limited Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The controversial show hit the top of Netflix ratings and the 10-episode limited series shot to the No. 1 show on Netflix across dozens of countries and the second most-viewed English television show.
When asked by Baker what she loves about performing, Learned said, “Sometimes it’s difficult and challenging. Most of the time it is still rewarding, especially in front of a live audience and you get that first laugh. It lifts you up higher than a kite.”
NaturAlley, a quarterly lifestyle health and wellness publication will feature The Baker Buzz interview in every issue. The magazine is currently distributed nationally to 12,000 subscribers.
NaturAlley is inspired by the idea that people can live their life to the fullest with a permanent sense of well-being by the conscience awakening that there is a hidden subconscious space keeping them from becoming aware of their surroundings.
According to Jacquie Novoa, NaturAlley publisher, the magazine features the latest regional and national information on holistic, alternative, and traditional health, providing a unique human-spirit integration that includes a close-up and personal look from celebrities, authors, notables, and Super Agers in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle to help revitalize the motivated health-conscious community.
"I am so honored to develop interviews for NaturAlley and grateful the magazine is providing a platform for me," said Baker. "I trust NaturAlley subscribers will enjoy reading my interviews."
In between the quarterly print issues, after the magazine’s website gets updated, Baker will post online exclusives with notables from various walks of life where interviews can be read on demand. "There is no shortage of interesting performers and authors to interview and introduce to NaturAlley readers," notes Baker.
For subscription information visit www.naturalley.com/subscribe. For interview consideration, contact Sheldon Baker at sheldon@nutraink.com.
