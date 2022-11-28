Saskatchewan Hosts Geological Open House

CANADA, November 28 - Released on November 28, 2022

The Saskatchewan Geological Open House is celebrating its 51st year as it begins today in Saskatoon. The annual event runs from November 28 to 30, 2022 and is being held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The open house is co-hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Resource's Saskatchewan Geological Survey and the Saskatchewan Geological Society. The Saskatchewan Geological Survey performs high-quality geoscientific investigations that inform and support responsible exploration and development of the province's mineral and energy sectors.

"The survey has been providing geological services to our province since 1948 in the form of maps, reports, data and more, and it's great that we are able to meet in person again for the first time in three years," Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter said. "The work that is being presented by the Geological Survey and its partners at this event has been instrumental in guiding the exploration and development of our province's mineral and petroleum resources."

This open house provides industry an opportunity to hear about new geoscience results and to use these in planning future exploration programs. The event also provides a venue for the Ministry of Energy and Resources to profile current and upcoming minerals-related initiatives, and for industry representatives to give presentations on their exploration and development activities in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's mining sector employs and contributes to the livelihood of over 25,000 Saskatchewan people, and in 2021 generated $8.6 billion in sales accounting for 12 per cent of the provincial GDP.

More information on the Saskatchewan Geological Open House can be found at https://openhouse.sgshome.ca/index.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jay TeneyckeEnergy and ResourcesReginaPhone: 306-526-8630Email: jay.teneycke2@gov.sk.ca