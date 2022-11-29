ADF Announces Version 5.6 With New Scan Set Up Capabilities and Screen Recording

ADF is pleased to announce the release of our newest version of ADF software with new scan set up capabilities and screen recording.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reston, VA: ADF Solutions, the leading provider of automated digital forensic software for investigators and lab examiners, today announced new software versions for Digital Evidence InvestigatorⓇ, Triage-InvestigatorⓇ, Triage-G2Ⓡ, and Mobile Device InvestigatorⓇ software.

Additionally, customers can bundle Mobile Device InvestigatorⓇ for iOS and Android with any of ADF’s traditional triage and computer forensic tools to perform digital investigations with a single license for smartphones, tablets, and computers. The PRO tools are:

-Digital Evidence InvestigatorⓇ PRO

-Triage-InvestigatorⓇ PRO

-Triage-G2Ⓡ PRO

ADF software is deployed in field and lab investigations of smartphones, computers, and devices and is used by digital first responders to quickly collect, identify and report on digital evidence - thereby reducing or eliminating forensic backlogs that many agencies and organizations face today. Organizations have come to rely on ADF’s revolutionary digital investigation approach to solve their forensic backlog problems.

New Digital Forensic Software Features

-Screen Recording: mirror Android screens and record as videos

-Screenshots: autoscroll when taking screenshots of long pages on Android

-Scan Setup: define time range of data collection

-Scan Setup: define collection per app in a Search Profile

-Scan Setup: select Captures and apps before a live or boot scan

Updated and Improved File and Artifact Captures

We have added new and updated forensic artifact captures including:

-Artifacts: Device Data > Encrypted Drive (extraction on live Windows) - new

-Artifacts: Chromium (Saved Credentials extraction on live Windows) - updated

-Artifacts: Device Data > Networks (extraction on iOS) - updated

-Artifacts: Device Data > USB History (extraction on macOS) - updated

What This Solves

-Capture long pages of conversations or others automatically with the auto-scroll feature. The auto scroll technology automatically detects the end of the page so agents don't have to guess the number of screenshots they would like to take.

-It is now possible to create a single configuration file and distribute it in read-only to all connected workstations to enforce the same rules for the whole forensic team.

-Define folders in your Captures that should be excluded during the scan in order to save time.

-Accelerate your scans with the new multi-threaded artifact processing service.

“Our latest release contains many new features that speed up forensic investigations for forensic examiners in the lab and forensic investigators on-scene. With this release, we significantly enhanced our automated triage, data collection, and categorization capabilities for forensics cases. This means that examiners have the power to collect data from mobile devices faster, more efficiently and with a better understanding of what information is important, critical or inconsequential for their investigation.” - Brittany Roberts, Director of Marketing

Financials

Starting at $2,999 for our mobile forensic kit, and $5,099 for our all-in-one forensic kit (computer and mobile), forensic investigators and examiners can subscribe for one year or three years with support and maintenance of ADF forensic software.

About ADF Solutions, Inc. ADF Solutions is the global leader in automated digital forensic software for digital investigations. ADF desktop and cloud forensic tools streamline digital investigations, reduce forensic backlogs, and provide digital evidence results and intelligence from iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as computers, external drives, drive images, and other media storage (USB flash drives, memory cards, etc.) devices. Try ADF for free today at TryADF.com

