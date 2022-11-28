Important Representations from EMU Faculty of Law Academic Staff Member

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Law academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Demet Çelik Ulusoy represented EMU at the 44th Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) held in Istanbul and the international conference on "The State of Law in the 21st Century" organized at Çukurova University by Çukurova University Faculty of Law and Adana Bar Association.

The 44th Global Privacy Assembly (GPA), attended by Prof. Dr. Çelik Ulusoy, was organized within the framework of the theme of “A Matter of Balance: Privacy in the Age of Rapid Technological Development”, in the light of the principles of privacy in emerging technologies. In addition to the representatives of the European Union and the United Nations, boards and authorities in the field of personal data protection from 130 countries participated in the event, during which many presentations, workshops, panels and working group meetings were held. In the Assembly hosted by the Republic of Turkey Personal Data Protection Authority, measures that can be taken for data security were also discussed.

On the other hand, at the conference, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Çelik Ulusoy made a presentation titled “Long-Standing Rules and New Era: Digitalizing in the Rule of Law”. Invited speakers from Spain, Russia, Turkey and Italy participated in the said conference, which is also the first international scientific event in the field of law, jointly organized by Çukurova University and Adana Bar Association. The international conference, which was followed by the members of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Turkey, the former rapporteurs of the Constitutional Court, the President and the Executive Board members of the Bar Association, and many lawyers and students, lasted for two days. In the conference, the approach of states with different legal cultures and democracies to the rule of law principle was emphasized, while the main problems pertaining to the rule of law at national and supranational scale were also discussed.