Island Dermatology, Inc. Partners with PhyNet Dermatology

New affiliation expands footprint in Southern CaliforniaFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Island Dermatology, Inc. (“Island Dermatology”), a five-location, 26-provider dermatology practice located in Southern California. Island Dermatology was founded by husband-and-wife team, Leila Ettefagh, M.D. and Navid Nami, D.O., 16 years ago, one month after they got married. Since then, the practice has expanded to five locations throughout Southern California including Newport Beach, Victorville, Glendora, Downey and Santa Ana. Under the new relationship, Island Dermatology joins the PhyNet Dermatology family and will take advantage of PhyNet’s operational expertise, enabling more direct patient interaction for the practice founders.
“For the last 16 years, Island Dermatology has specialized in providing medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology for patients in their respective communities. We affiliated with Island Dermatology because they provide exceptional care for their patients. The five-location, 26-provider practice solidifies a dominant position in the South Bay and Orange County area of Southern California. It will serve as a catalyst for more expansion in California as we continue to grow,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “The relationship enables all providers to continue their focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”
The affiliation with Island Dermatology expands the PhyNet Dermatology network of managed practices to 16 locations in California and over 110 in the United States with more than 250 network providers.
Dr. Ettefagh, Dr. Nami and their staff remain committed to providing exceptional dermatologic care to patients in the warm, family environment they have come to expect. “Our patients’ skin health remains our top priority. We look forward to continuing to educate our patients on the latest therapies and procedures to keep their skin healthy and vibrant,” commented Dr. Ettefagh. “We are excited to join the PhyNet Dermatology network. The affiliation offers us additional resources to focus even more on the most important thing – providing the best care to our patients.”
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 250 network providers at 110 locations in 17 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
