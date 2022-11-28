Focali annual meeting 2022

The overall theme for the annual meeting is “research for impact in policy and practice – how to translate science into policy and practice that can make a difference for nature and people?”

After many online meetings, we now encourage in-person participation for this annual meeting to keep up the vibrant discussions and networking across disciplines and sectors. However, participation will be possible via Zoom as well.

Dec 1: Conference day at Wallenberg Conference Centre

9.30 Registration, coffee, sandwich and mingle

10.00 Welcome and opening of the conference day

10.10 Opening talks: Rise or reduction of commodity-driven deforestation in Brazil and Indonesia

Brazil did manage to reduce commodity-driven deforestation drastically, but now it is on the way up. Indonesia has recently seen drastic reductions in deforestation for palm oil. What can we learn from these experiences? After the two opening talks a broader panel will follow where lessons from the work of The Tenure Facility in Democratic Republic of The Congo will be added to the discussion on how to achieve more long-term reductions in deforestation and at the same time support local livelihoods and tenure. The recently signed rainforest pact between these three rainforest giants and other related trends will be brought up by the panel as input to the Focali horizon scanning.

Indonesia: Kimberly Carlson, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, New York University

Brazil: Mairon Bastos Lima, Research Fellow Stockholm Environment Institute and Research Coordinator, Trase

DRC: Raymond Samndong, Monitoring, Evaluation, Learning and Reporting Manager The Tenure Facility

Moderator: Martin Persson, Associate Professor, Physical Resource Theory, Chalmers University of Technology

12.00 Partners and members pitch session

Opportunity for members and partners to present themselves and pitch ideas for future collaboration (4 min)

Moderator: Maria Ölund, Project Manager the Focali research network and Focali – SIANI collaboration, GMV