Focali annual meeting 2022
The overall theme for the annual meeting is “research for impact in policy and practice – how to translate science into policy and practice that can make a difference for nature and people?”
After many online meetings, we now encourage in-person participation for this annual meeting to keep up the vibrant discussions and networking across disciplines and sectors. However, participation will be possible via Zoom as well.
Dec 1: Conference day at Wallenberg Conference Centre
9.30 Registration, coffee, sandwich and mingle
10.00 Welcome and opening of the conference day
10.10 Opening talks: Rise or reduction of commodity-driven deforestation in Brazil and Indonesia
Brazil did manage to reduce commodity-driven deforestation drastically, but now it is on the way up. Indonesia has recently seen drastic reductions in deforestation for palm oil. What can we learn from these experiences? After the two opening talks a broader panel will follow where lessons from the work of The Tenure Facility in Democratic Republic of The Congo will be added to the discussion on how to achieve more long-term reductions in deforestation and at the same time support local livelihoods and tenure. The recently signed rainforest pact between these three rainforest giants and other related trends will be brought up by the panel as input to the Focali horizon scanning.
- Indonesia: Kimberly Carlson, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, New York University
- Brazil: Mairon Bastos Lima, Research Fellow Stockholm Environment Institute and Research Coordinator, Trase
- DRC: Raymond Samndong, Monitoring, Evaluation, Learning and Reporting Manager The Tenure Facility
Moderator: Martin Persson, Associate Professor, Physical Resource Theory, Chalmers University of Technology
12.00 Partners and members pitch session
Opportunity for members and partners to present themselves and pitch ideas for future collaboration (4 min)
Moderator: Maria Ölund, Project Manager the Focali research network and Focali – SIANI collaboration, GMV
- Madeleine Fogde, Director SIANI, Senior Expert and Team Leader Agriculture, Land and Bioeconomy at SEI
- Elaine Springgay, Agroforestry Officer FAO and Founder of the Global Network for Forestry Young Professionals
- Margareta Nilsson, Senior Advisor, Learning and Knowledge Development The Tenure Facility
- Vincent Gitz, CIFOR and ICRAF Director Program and Platforms pitching the new FTA Partnership
- Rosa Goodman, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Forest Ecology and Management, SLU