Save Lives on Giving Tuesday by Raising Akathisia Awareness

Prescription Drugs, Even When Taken as Directed, Can Cause Suicide and Violence

CHICAGO, IL, US, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people expect their medications to help, not harm, them. But the reality is that adverse drug effects are the 4th leading cause of death. The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is an authentic grass-roots nonprofit working to reduce these avoidable deaths by increasing akathisia awareness.

"Akathisia is a drug-induced disorder that can cause suicidal thoughts, violence, and iatrogenic suicide. Unfortunately, akathisia is more common than big pharma leads the public to believe," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin.

Lives can be saved when healthcare consumers and caregivers know about akathisia symptoms and causes. Symptoms can include intense inner and outer restlessness, delirium, anxiety, violent nightmares, brain zaps, skin-crawling sensations, and insomnia. Akathisia can occur when stopping, starting, or changing the dosage or type of certain medications.

Drugs that can cause akathisia include prescriptions for high blood pressure, depression, hair loss, acne, and asthma. Reading the medication guide and being aware of the product's known risks vs. possible benefits is essential. Check if the drug carries the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) most severe black box warning. All SSRIs, such as Paxil, Zoloft, and Prozac, have FDA black box suicide warnings for ages 24 and younger. However, SSRIs can cause akathisia and medication-induced suicide in all age groups. Caregivers should closely monitor consumers of these medications and watch for and report any unusual changes in behavior and thinking.

MISSD offers a variety of free educational resources. They include a podcast series, informative brochures, an accredited akathisia e-learning course, and public health videos. The foundation's latest video will focus on veterans. "The suicide rate among veterans and active duty military is high," said Dolin. "Unfortunately, many veterans report that they were given additional drugs when akathisia was missed or misdiagnosed. Polypharmacy increases the risk of suffering medication-induced harm and death."

"Today is Giving Tuesday, an opportunity to help others generously. MISSD accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry, and we provide all educational resources free of charge," said Dolin. "To make a tax-deductible donation and see and share MISSD's educational resources, please visit MISSD.co."

