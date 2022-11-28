SmartRoof to Expand in Virginia, Creating 400+ New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills Road in Reston. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create over 400 new jobs over five years.

“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, a skilled workforce pipeline, and a pro-business climate, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for SmartRoof to reach its growing customer base.”

“We are proud to partner with companies like SmartRoof that support high-quality job creation in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This Virginia company has built its business based on exceptional quality, customer service, and rapidly evolving product offerings, and we look forward to supporting SmartRoof’s continued growth in Fairfax County.”

“SmartRoof's mission is to positively impact lives through roofing and solar,” said Joshua Jerge, CEO and Founder of SmartRoof. “This starts with our employees and ripples through the local communities where we work. We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come!”

“It’s great to see SmartRoof growing their presence in Fairfax County and adding hundreds of new jobs,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Our climate change resilience will be powered by solar and other alternative forms of energy, and SmartRoof is helping to lead that effort in both residential and commercial locations. We’re proud to have their headquarters here and look forward to their continued innovation.”

“Congratulations to SmartRoof on their expansion in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “SmartRoof is a fantastic example of an innovative company that doesn't just add significant value to Fairfax County's economy, their focus on giving back to our community is very welcome and appreciated.”

Headquartered in Fairfax County, Virginia, SmartRoof uses technology to make homes smart, so customers can simplify their lives, save money on energy, and clean up the environment. Founded in 2016, SmartRoof has quickly grown to become a top 50 roofing company in the country. SmartRoof services Northern Virginia, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern Jersey, Northern Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Florida, and has helped transform the lives of over 7,500 customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.