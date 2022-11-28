Karmak Acquires Mobile Dealer to Bolster Digital Dealer Services

Mobile Dealer Karmak Inc.

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karmak, Inc. announced today that they have acquired Mobile Dealer, the nation's leading dealer mobile app and digital solution provider for automotive, RV, powersports, equipment and heavy-duty truck dealerships. The combination of solutions will usher in a new era of digital innovation and productivity for dealerships across every department in sales, service, parts, operations, and F&I, with the following digital product portfolio -- Dealer Mobile App, Customer Portal, Loyalty Rewards, Monetized Coupons, Strategic Geofencing, Analytics, and Mobile Payments.

Dealers Go Digital

From research, to buying, to retention, digitization is revolutionizing the dealership retail customer journey. Mobile Dealer compliments the customer’s journey through the Fusion DMS by identifying lost sales opportunities, customer churn, and poor customer experiences.

Together, Karmak and Mobile Dealer will help businesses unlock the true value of their DMS, empowering customers to effectively manage their vehicles, service and parts assets, schedule service appointments, access detailed service history, view warranties, F&I purchases, redeem loyalty rewards, personalized coupons, order parts & accessories, and make mobile payments all through the convenience of their smartphones.

“We’re honored to join the Karmak family! The synergy between our two companies is astounding,” said Tony della Busa, President & CEO, Mobile Dealer. “In today’s mobile-connected world, where just about everyone has a smartphone, the joint DMS-digital solution will help dealerships to better connect with prospects, convert them to customers, and effectively retain loyalty throughout their ownership lifecycle.”

Vendor Agnostic, Multi-Brand Mobile Solution

As a vendor agnostic solution, dealerships, parts and service providers, rental, leasing, and logistic providers benefit from Mobile Dealer’s multi-brand interoperability across dealer management systems (DMS), customer relationship management (CRM), and inventory systems. Features and benefits include:



> Service Management. Enables customers to load their fleet on their smartphone, easily schedule service appointments, track service history, invoices, and F&I.

> Digital Showroom. Enable live inventory feeds with the ability to trade-in, pre-order, schedule test drives, and apply for financing.

> Mobile Payments. Give your customers the convenience to pay from their mobile phones, desktop computer or dealer mobile app.

> Loyalty Rewards. Automatically track and reward customers for frequent purchases in sales, service, parts, and F&I.

> Geofencing. Launch targeted notifications that alert active buyers when they drive into sales, service, and parts competitors’ lots, truck stops, and high traffic areas.

> Mobile Coupons. Increase customer spend on services, parts, inventory, and merchandise with compelling mobile offers.

> Lead Generation. When integrated with your CRM, dealers can grow their business with a lead generation program that delivers thousands of leads.

> Parts Request. Deliver a superior purchasing experience by enabling customers to easily order and pay for parts from the convenience of their smartphone.

About Karmak

For 40 years, Karmak, Inc. has been a leading provider of business management solutions for the commercial transportation industry. Karmak, Inc. offers a unique approach combining innovative technology, strategic advice, and best practices. Learn more at Karmak.com.

About Mobile Dealer – A Karmak Company

Mobile Dealer, a Karmak Company, is the Nation's leading dealer mobile app developer and digital solution provider for automotive, RV, powersports, equipment and truck dealerships. Mobile Dealer helps dealerships increase sales, service retention, trade-ins, F&I sales with its digital product portfolio including Mobile Dealer App, Customer Portal, Loyalty Rewards, Monetized Coupons, Strategic Geofencing, Analytics, and Mobile Payments solution. mobile-dealer.com

KARMAK and the KARMAK logo are registered trademarks of KARMAK Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

