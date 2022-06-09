Submit Release
Lyon-Waugh Auto Group Selects Mobile Dealer to Launch a Dealer App and Deliver a Best-in-Class Ownership Experience

Auto Dealer Group enables customers to better engage with their family of dealerships in Sales, Service, Parts and F&I.

“Our personalized dealer group mobile app helps us to better connect with our customers and shoppers, and is key to growing customer loyalty & service retention across our family of dealerships.” ”
— Cidalia Schwartz, Marketing Director, Lyon-Waugh Auto Group.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Dealer, the Nation's leading dealer mobile app developer for car dealerships and auto groups, announced today that the company has been selected by Lyon-Waugh Auto Group to help enhance the customer experience and enable customers to better engage with their family of dealerships in Sales, Service, Parts and F&I. View video demo.

In related news, Mobile Dealer has announced a record year for revenue growth. As digital transformation continues to grow as a top strategic initiative for dealerships, Mobile Dealer fosters its strong financial position with a variety of career opportunities in management, sales, marketing and software development - view career opportunities.

Lyon-Waugh Auto Group was established in Peabody, MA and later Nashua and Bedford, NH. Lyon-Waugh’s collaboration with Mobile Dealer has allowed the automotive dealer group to enhance its digital strategy as today’s consumers demand a mobile experience when they research, purchase, service and engage with their preferred Lyon-Waugh dealerships. Adapting to meet consumers’ digital demands with mobile tools gives Lyon-Waugh the opportunity to better connect with a new generation of vehicle buyers and deliver a best-in-class ownership experience.

“We are excited to take our customer acquisition and service retention to the next level,” said Cidalia Schwartz, Marketing Director, Lyon-Waugh Auto Group. “Our personalized dealer group mobile app helps us to better connect with our customers and shoppers, and is key to growing customer loyalty across our family of dealerships.”

“We are very pleased to partner with a forward-thinking leader like Lyon-Waugh who puts their customers at the heart of their business,” said Tony della Busa, President & CEO, Mobile Dealer. “Engaging shoppers at every stage of their buying journey and connecting with customers throughout their vehicle ownership lifecycle will help Lyon-Waugh to increase customer acquisition, improve service retention, and drive storewide profitability.”

Customers and shoppers can download the free Lyon-Waugh Automotive Dealer Group app to their smartphone, providing a personalized customer and shopper experience with targeted notifications, easy service scheduling, inventory browsing, and service & parts specials, to name a few. Download Lyon-Waugh App.

About Mobile Dealer
Mobile Dealer is the Nation's leading dealer mobile app developer for car dealerships and auto groups. Mobile Dealer helps dealerships to increase service retention, trade-ins, preorders and F&I sales with its product portfolio, including Mobile Dealer App, Digital Loyalty Rewards, Monetized Coupons, Geofencing, Customer Portal and Mobile Payments solution. https://mobile-dealer.com

Tony della Busa
Mobile Dealer / Truckmore
+1 613-797-7976
Dealer App Helps Auto Dealerships to Increase Service Retention

