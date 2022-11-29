Urban South Brewery - HTX Announces Beer Releases and Events
Holiday Cheer and Festivities in Store for HoustonHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery - HTX is bringing a lot of cheer this holiday season! The brewery will introduce new beers and host numerous events at their Houston taproom, located at 1201 Oliver Street, throughout the month of December. For all the latest news from Urban South - HTX, follow along on Instagram or Facebook.
Beer Releases
- Taproom Holiday Beer Releases - On December 10
Houston Taproom Events - Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver Street, Houston, Texas
- Friday Night Flicks: Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - Friday, Dec. 2 from 6pm-11pm
- Goat Yoga - Sunday, December 4 at 10:30am
- Harry Potter Trivia Night - Friday, December 9 at 6:30pm
- Tacky Sweater Party - Saturday, December 10 at 12pm
- Holiday Cookie Decorating with Baking Up A Storm - Saturday December 10 from 1pm-4pm
- Brews and Browse Holiday Vendor Market - Sunday, December 18 at 1pm
- Sunday Football Watch Party - Every Sunday from 12pm-7pm
- Cruisin’ for a Boozin’ - Every Tuesday at 6:30pm
- Get Fit Thursdays! - Every Thursday from 6:15pm-9pm
Beer Releases
Taproom Holiday Beer Releases - December 10
- Limited Edition Paradise Park Special 750 ml release - 4.4% ABV - Fan-favorite Paradise Park American Lager will be packaged in 750ml champagne bottles, sealed with wax, and gift wrapped in pink metallic bags.
- Goody Goody Gumdrops - gingerbread and gum drop pastry sour with winter spices.
- Coquito Stout - Coquito meaning "Little Coconut" in Spanish is a creamy Puerto Rican Eggnog made with evaporated milk, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg.
- Banana Peanut Butter Coquito Stout - available on draft only
- Cookies and Cream Coquito Stout - available on draft only
- Red Nose Reinbeer - 5.4% ABV - An Urban South fan favorite, Red Nose Reinbeer is a delicious and refreshing beer - perfect for the holiday season. This fruited wheat beer is aged with fresh cranberry puree, cinnamon sticks and light brown sugar. Customers may find Red Nose Reinbeer available in the taproom for the month of December. It will be available on draft and as a to-go beer, as well as in 4-packs of 16oz cans at popular retail locations. One can also order online.
Taproom Events - Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver Street, Houston, Texas
Hogwarts Cinema Presents Friday Night Flicks: Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part II
Date and Time: Friday, December 2 from 6pm-11pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is calling all Harry Potter fans to bring their families and pets to the taproom to enjoy movie nights, good beers, food and costume contests! This is a part of an ongoing series of showing Harry Potter movies. The movie marathon will be followed by a family-friendly trivia night. Admission is free.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3UvIseV
Goat Yoga
Date and Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 10:30am
Event Details: Who doesn’t love cute and cuddly goats during yoga! Urban South Brewery is hosting goat yoga! Great for beginners and no experience necessary! Of course this yoga class is followed by 30 minutes of cuddles, photos, and goat love. Must be 21 years or older to participate. Those interested must bring a yoga mat or a large beach towel (Urban South cannot provide rental or loaner mats for hygiene and safety reasons). Favorite Urban South beers will be available on tap! Beer Specials include $12 pitchers of: Paradise Park, Sur Urbano, Holy Roller and Lime Cucumber Gose. The delicious food vendor, Dem Rolls will be on site from 11:30am-7pm serving gourmet egg rolls!
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3fz4Ntb
Harry Potter Trivia Night
Date and Time: Friday, December 9 at 6:30pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is hosting a Harry Potter Themed Trivia Night! Harry Potter fans can enjoy delicious food supplied by Rosalila. Admission is free.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3T0QV8E
Ugly Sweater Party
Date and Time: Saturday, December 10 at 12pm
Event Details: Urban South is hosting an Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at the HTX Taproom! There will be three special release beers, holiday ornament decorating, cookie decorating, a sip & shop vendor market, kid's bounce house and a DJ to dance the day away! Urban South is also putting together some fun prize packages for the winners of our Ugliest Sweater competition including best DIY sweater and Best Urban South themed sweater, best kids sweater and best dressed pup.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3WDge3u
Holiday Cookie Decorating Class
Date and Time: Saturday, December 10 at 1pm-4pm
Event Details: Join Urban South Brewery for a festive fun filled class of decorating cookies brought to you by Emily with Baking Up A Storm! There are two different types of tickets. With an Adult ticket ($30) one will learn all of the best techniques for icing the most spectacular cookies for any holiday occasion. And because kids just love being involved, we are also offering a Kid Ticket ($15) as well. This will allow them to be as creative as they would like. There will be 3 time slots to choose from: 1pm, 2pm, or 3pm. Each time slot will be limited to 8 Adult tickets and 6 kid tickets available per time slot. Classes are roughly 45 minutes long. Be sure to come hungry, because GastroCraft will be on site serving some delicious grub!
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3U2x8pN
Ticket Link: https://urban-south-htx.square.site/events
Brews and Browse Holiday Vendor Market
Date and Time: Sunday, December 18 at 1pm
Event Details: Join Urban South for their first Holiday Market! Bring the entire family out for a fun filled day of Holiday surprises including, a Bounce House, Face Painting, Tacky Sweaters, Raffle prizes, Market Vendors, Food, Candy, and more! This event is free to the public! GastroCraft will be here from noon-7pm serving some delicious gastro pub fare!
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3EMWQsO
