New Juro hires add experience to senior leadership team as company grows to meet global demand
Legaltech company Juro appoints new hires to senior positions in line with scaling plans for 2023
Building a strong and experienced executive team is key to our success as we move from startup to scaleup, bringing enterprise customers on board at pace.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based legaltech company, Juro, appoints Angela O’Connell, Michael Haynes and Stephen Walker to its senior leadership team.
— Richard Mabey, co-founder and CEO of Juro
Juro continues to grow following a successful $23mn Series B raise in January this year. The company tripled its headcount between 2021 and 2022 and now employs more than 100 people worldwide.
Juro is the all-in-one contract automation platform that enables businesses and legal teams to create, execute and manage contracts in one unified workspace. Its software powers 700,000 contracts across over 85 countries and for more than 6,000 companies, including SoundCloud, Deliveroo, Trustpilot and WeWork.
Angela O’Connell, formerly VP of marketing at Onfido, joins as Chief Marketing Officer to help elevate Juro’s proposition in the marketplace and position the all-in-one contract automation platform as the global leader in its sector.
She said: “In only six years, Juro has become a recognised alternative to word processing programmes that have existed for nearly forty. During our global expansion, there is still a lot of work to do to show businesses worldwide that a solution now exists that recognises the unique challenges of businesses and in-house lawyers.
“I am excited to join Juro during this period of growth to help spread its message worldwide.”
Michael Haynes was previously Group Head of Legal at online car retailer, Cazoo. He was a Juro customer both at Cazoo and in previous roles at price comparison business, RVU (the home of Uswitch and money.co.uk) and property website, Zoopla. Michael trained and qualified at the international law firm, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.
Michael’s experience in building lean, high-performing legal teams in digital businesses will shape his role as General Counsel for Juro where he will lead the development of the legal and compliance infrastructure required for the next stages in Juro’s growth and also play a key role in Juro’s community of more than 700 scaleup lawyers.
Michael commented: “I am very excited to help the business innovate its SaaS platform by building one of the most dynamic, disruptive and modern legal and compliance teams to match Juro‘s ambitious plans.
“Juro has grown phenomenally over the past couple of years, and we will be scaling our legal and compliance teams as we continue to grow across 2023 and beyond.”
Stephen Walker joins Juro as VP Product. Stephen started out as a designer and held senior roles at large companies like Amazon as well as multiple scale-ups, most recently ProductBoard. Stephen will initially work from Juro’s remote hub, based in Prague, before relocating to the new Lisbon hub.
Stephen’s role will include setting the overall product strategy and roadmap, helping scale a high-performing and highly-engaged team of product and design professionals.
Stephen said: “As Juro enters into this scaleup phase, I am pleased to take an important role in helping shape the direction of the product and its teams. Juro has a strong team with a clear sense of purpose and direction and I am excited to play an active role in moulding that strategy going forward.”
Richard Mabey, co-founder and CEO of Juro, said: “We are thrilled to have Angela, Michael and Stephen join the team as we manage the expansion of our user base and product coverage.
“Building a strong and experienced executive team is key to our success as we move from startup to scaleup, bringing enterprise customers on board at pace. I am excited to get to work with our expanded executive team, so we can bring even more value to our users around the world.”
About Juro
Juro is an all-in-one contract automation platform that enables legal and business teams to agree and manage contracts in one place. Juro was founded in 2016 by former Freshfields lawyer Richard Mabey and engineer Pavel Kovalevich. The company is backed by Eight Roads, Union Square Ventures, Point Nine Capital, Seedcamp and the founders of TransferWise, Gumtree and Indeed.com. Juro has offices in London and Riga as well as remote hubs in other countries. Its customer base covers more than 85 countries and is used by 6,000 companies including SoundCloud, Deliveroo, Trustpilot and WeWork. Juro is today the #1-rated contracting platform for ease of setup on G2, typically deploying within one month and saving users 75% of time spent on routine contract admin.
Victoria Pearson
Sonder London
+44 20 7183 1267
email us here