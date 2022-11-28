Ureteroscopy Devices Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028)
Global Ureteroscopy Devices Market is expected to grow at a rate of around 4% during the forecast period.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ureteroscope is an examination that involves insertion during ureteroscopy in order to remove and treat kidney stones. The medical practitioner can treat or diagnose disorders relating to the urinary tract by inserting telescope-like equipment via the patient's ureter into the bladder.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Ureteroscopy Devices Market”, the market is expected to witness a growth of around 4% during the forecast period (2022-2028). This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease along with high incidences of diabetes and other diseases. The high incidences of urolithiasis across the globe are one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the market. Further, the rising population of obesity, which is a high-risk factor for developing kidney stones due to an unhealthy lifestyle, may also contribute to the growth of the ureteroscopy devices market. According to various studies, obese people develop more uric acid stones and calcium oxalate stones. Thus, the growing focus and investment of key stakeholders in the research and development of technologically advanced devices are further expected to support market growth.
Based on product, the ureteroscopy devices market is segmented into flexible ureteroscopes and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 owing to the rising acceptance of digital flexible ureteroscope. Moreover, technical developments in the size and design of flexible ureteroscopes provide easy access to the ureter and kidney through the urethra, which helps in eliminating the need for any surgical incision.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. Among these, the hospital’s category is expected to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing investment by hospitals in expanding surgical infrastructure, increasing kidney stone surgeries in hospitals, and setting up new hospitals in various regions.
North America to witness extensive growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the ureteroscopy devices industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as favorable government initiatives, increased investments in research and development for ureteroscopy devices coupled with technological advancements and the growing incidence of kidney diseases in North America are propelling the growth of this market in the region.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the ureteroscopy devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Inc., ELMED Medical Systems, Hoya Corporation, Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg, Olympus Corp., Rocamed, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, Stryker Corporation.
“Global Ureteroscopy Devices Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopes)
2. By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others)
3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
4. By Company (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Inc., ELMED Medical Systems, Hoya Corporation, Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg, Olympus Corp., Rocamed, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, Stryker Corporation)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global ureteroscopy devices industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of product and end user?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global ureteroscopy devices industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global ureteroscopy devices suppliers across various region and countries?
