Vascular Stent Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
Global Vascular Stent Market is anticipated to grow with an elevated CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2021-2027) UnivDatos Market Insights.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “global vascular stent market”, the market is expected to witness a growth of around 7% during the forecast period 2021-2027F. The market is growing due to the rise in the prevalence of the rising geriatric population coupled with aortic diseases around the globe. Moreover, the increase in demand for non-invasive surgical procedures is widening the scope of growth for the vascular stent market. Moreover, stringent government regulations coupled with the growing focus of major stakeholders in the healthcare industry is fueling the market growth. The advancements in medical technology and the introduction of a variety of stents are the important factors that drive the market of the vascular stent market. Moreover, the changing lifestyle preferences have significantly increased the diseases such as diabetes and obesity that are responsible for increasing cardiac disorders. As a result, the growing burden of aortic diseases is facilitated the vascular stent market growth across the globe.
Based on the type, the market is categorized into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioabsorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment held a significant market in 2020 and it is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing number of cases of coronary heart disease induces the demand for a better and improved version of the stents responsible for the segmental growth of drug-eluting stents. Furthermore, frequent launches of new-generation stents are responsible for the segmental growth of drug-eluting stents.
Based on the mode of delivery, the market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. The balloon-expandable stents held a significant market share and are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing complexity of heart surgeries and their accuracy during the stent placement. Furthermore, the advancement in stent technology also favors the growth of the segment in the vascular stent market.
North America to witness significant growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the vascular stent, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World. North America grabbed a significant market share of the global vascular stent market in 2020. It is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the presence of a large population, the rise in cardiac disease incidence, the aging population, the rising prevalence of peripheral arterial disease, and increasing investments by investors are propelling the growth of this market. For instance, as per CDC, approximately 8 million people in the United States have peripheral arterial disease, including 12-20% of individuals older than age 60.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the vascular stent market include are Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Stentys SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Cook Medical, among others. The players are focused on launching products for gaining customers' traction and expanding their geographical reach to get a competitive edge in the industry.
“Global Vascular Stent Market Analysis, 2021” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Vascular stent providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Product(Coronary Stent, Peripheral Stent, EVAR Stent Grafts, Others)
2. By Type (Bare-Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, and Bioabsorbable Stents)
3. By Mode of Delivery (Balloon expandable Stents and Self-expanding Stents)
4. By End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)
5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
6. By Company (Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Stentys SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Cook Medical., etc.)
