Anastomosis Devices Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028)
The Anastomosis Devices Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 9% during the forecast period (2022-2028). UnivDatos Market InsightsNOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anastomosis Devices Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 9% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The global anastomosis devices market is anticipated to witness an uptick with the development of social society leading to changes in diet and other lifestyles. This along with the rapidly growing aging population across the globe is causing an increase in the number of patients having cardiovascular diseases leading to an increase in cardiovascular surgeries. Around 18 million Americans aged 20 and above have heart disease and nearly 650,000 Americans die of heart disease each year. Also, around 85,000 vascular reconstruction surgeries are performed across the globe annually. Owing to these glaring statistics the demand for anastomosis devices is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the advancement in technology, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, and various benefits associated with the use of these devices have also led to the growing adoption of anastomosis devices. Thereby, boosting the market growth.
Based on product type, the anastomosis devices market is segmented into surgical staplers, surgical sutures, surgical sealants & adhesives, and others. The surgical staplers segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and it is estimated that it will grow rapidly during the projected timeframe as they offer various advantages over surgical sutures and surgical sealants and adhesives. Some of them include ease of use, minimal risk of complications, reduced blood loss or leakage, and reduced operating time.
Based on the application, the anastomosis devices market is divided into cardiovascular surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and others. Cardiovascular surgery grabbed a considerable market share in 2020 and is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR during the projected timeframe owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and an increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries globally.
North America to witness extensive growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the anastomosis devices industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as favorable government initiatives, increased investments in research and development for anastomosis devices coupled with technological advancements and the rapid increase in the large geriatric population are propelling the growth of this market in the region.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the Anastomosis devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Peters Surgical, LivaNova PLC.
“Global Anastomosis Devices Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Product Type (Surgical Staplers, Surgical Sutures, Surgical Sealants & Adhesives, and Others)
2. By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, and Others)
3. By End-Users (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Peters Surgical, LivaNova PLC)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global anastomosis devices industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of product type, application, and end-users?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global anastomosis devices industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global anastomosis devices suppliers across various region and countries?
