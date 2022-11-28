The MEED Projects Awards 2022, in association with Mashreq, recognise the best projects in the Mena region

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20 projects and 1 individual announced as winners, 4 projects claimed highly commended, 2022 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq.

ICD Brookfield Place has been named Project of the Year at the MEED Projects Awards 2022, in association with Mashreq.

Developed by Brookfield Properties, the 53-floor commercial office tower in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) was judged the best project to have been completed in the past 18 months in the MENA region based on a range of criteria that include social impact, sustainability, innovation, technical achievement and project delivery.

As well as praising its civil engineering, the judges were impressed by its LEED Platinum certification, use of indoor space, adoption of innovative construction technology and competitive positioning in the market that made it a clear winner among its peers.

A total of 19 other projects across a range of sectors won overall regional honours at the 12th edition of the awards held at a gala ceremony at the Ritz Carlton JBR on 23 November.

Notable winners included the Habitas Resort at AlUla for Hotel Project of the Year, the Rabigh 3 independent water project (IWP) for Mega Project of the Year, the Oman Across Ages Museum which won the Culture Project of the Year, and the SABIC United EO-EG-III project, which was selected for the Hareket Oil & Gas Project of the Year.

Other highlights were the NES Fircroft Power Project of the Year won by the Sharjah Waste-to-Energy plant, and the College of Science & Faculty Club at Kuwait University which took the award for Social Infrastructure Project of the Year.

The announcement of the overall winners across 20 categories follows an extensive submission and judging process by an independent panel of more than 40 judges from different industries. More than 100 MENA projects were selected as National Winners for the awards earlier in the year who were then put forward to compete against each other for the best regional project in each category.

“The MENA region is home to some of the world’s most high-profile and technologically innovative projects,” says Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director at MEED. “The record number and high quality of the entries shows just how resilient the market has been with almost all entries being delivered on time and to budget despite the challenges of recent years. At MEED we have never been prouder of celebrating the industry’s success with our awards, and are delighted to be able to honour the engineering and construction brilliance of some remarkable projects.”

“Congratulations in particular goes to Brookfield Properties and its ICD Brookfield Place project which wowed the judges with its excellence in every criteria, including its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030,” adds Kerrigan. “Despite only receiving its first tenants a few months ago, it is already setting the template for quality commercial property in Dubai and the region as a whole.”

Commenting on the award winners this year, Arun Mathur, Mashreq Bank's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Contracting Finance, added “I am without fail astonished and humbled by the level of hard work and achievements that the projects industry brings to the fore. The phenomenal volume of entries that we have received this year are proof of the amount of resilience and the inherent drive for innovation that our projects continue to display. Mashreq is proud to extend its support to the MEED Projects Awards as a showcase of the region’s continued growth and commitment to excellence”

For the first time at the MEED Project Awards there was an award for MEED Engineer of the Year, which went to Paul Mullett, Group Engineering & Technology Director at the Robert Bird Group.

“Paul led the roll out of a new cloud-based platform for design and construction aligning developers, contractors and consultants across the full construction process to better manage projects, and significantly impact the productivity and efficiency of their own business,” says Kerrigan. “He is a worthy winner of our inaugural engineer of the year award.”

Click the below link to view the full list of 2022 winners

https://www.projects-awards.meed.com/2022-mena-winners/

Click the below link to view the 2022 national winners & finalists

https://www.projects-awards.meed.com/2022-national-winners-finalists/

In addition to Mashreq as the headline sponsor, NES Fircroft was the power category sponsor, Hareket was the oil & gas category sponsor, and the official radio partner was Talk 100.3.

About MEED

MEED is a remarkable senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, more than 30 C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Projects Awards and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East’s premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis.

Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that covers a spectrum of services that inform.

About Mashreq:

Established in 1967, Mashreq is the oldest privately held Bank in the UAE with award winning financial solutions and services. Throughout its 50 years' history, Mashreq has differentiated itself through innovative financial solutions, making it possible for its customers to achieve their aspirations. Today, Mashreq has a significant presence in 11 countries outside the UAE with 21 overseas branches and offices across Europe, USA, Asia and Africa.

Mashreq launched its new Vision and Mission recently, outlining its commitment towards its clients, colleagues and the community. In line with its new Vision to be the region's most progressive bank, Mashreq leverages its leadership position in the banking industry to enable innovative possibilities and solutions for its customers across Corporate, Retail, International, Treasury and Islamic Banking. Mashreq is proud to be the first financial institution in the UAE to be awarded the Gallup Great Workplace Award for four consecutive years from 2014-2017. Mashreq also continues to invest in recruiting, training and developing future generations of UAE National bankers.