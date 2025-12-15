CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards 2025 Celebrates Top Companies and Leaders

CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards 2025 Winners CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards 2025 Logo MEED logo

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, CIB Egypt honoured the nation’s brightest business minds at the inaugural CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards 2025.

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIB Egypt congratulates the winners of the inaugural CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards 2025, celebrated on 12 November in Cairo. The event honoured outstanding business achievement and marked a special milestone, CIB’s 50th anniversary.

Held on 12th November 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo, the awards recognised exceptional leadership, innovation, and performance across Egypt’s private-sector economy.

The event brought together top names from across Egyptian industry, including senior executives, visionary entrepreneurs, and key decision-makers, who gathered to network and celebrate the companies and leaders shaping the future of business in Egypt.

Organised by CIB in partnership with MEED, the awards featured four main categories: Women in Leadership, Nation-Building & Public Good, Sector Excellence, and Transformation & Innovation, which highlighted honours such as Legacy in Business & Philanthropy, Best Company for Sustainable Initiatives, Startup Company of the Year, and Equity Excellence Award.

The winners reflected how Egypt’s business landscape is embracing digital transformation, sustainability, and forward-thinking leadership.

As CIB marks 50 years of service, the CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards not only celebrated excellence this year but also reaffirmed the bank’s enduring commitment to supporting Egypt’s economic growth and transformation.

Click here to discover the full list of winners of the CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards.

About MEED

Founded in 1957, MEED is a business intelligence service providing news, analysis, and data on the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of GlobalData Plc, MEED offers trusted insight into projects, investments, and market trends, and delivers high-level events that connect governments, businesses, and decision-makers across the region.

About CIB Egypt

CIB is the leading private-sector bank in Egypt, offering a broad range of financial products and services to its customers, which include more than 500 of Egypt’s largest corporations, enterprises of all sizes, institutions, and households.

CIB’s strong brand and growth in retail and SME banking segments continues to introduce new customers to the bank. As a result, CIB has succeeded in becoming the most profitable commercial bank operating in Egypt and is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

CIB Egypt Business Excellence Awards 2025 powered by MEED - Highlights video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.