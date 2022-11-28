Human Identification Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028)
The Human Identification Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 12% during the forecast period.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human identification is a technique that is used for analyzing the DNA sample for the identification of individuals and forensic investigation. This technology is commonly used in forensic laboratories for analyzing blood, hair, DNA, skin, and teeth. The human identification market is growing on account of the increasing demand for DNA analysis, growing funding from private & government organizations for forensic programs, and a rise in crime incidences. For instance, in 2021, a award totaling more than USD 210 million was granted by the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs to crime laboratories for supporting research, decreasing DNA backlogs, and helping law enforcement identify missing persons.
The Human Identification Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 12% during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement, rising applications of human identification in forensics, paternity test, & others, and an increase in new product launch in the market. For example, in May 2022, forensic laboratories performing human identification in criminal casework and database cases have a new option for capillary electrophoresis (CE) instrument to support their workflow. The Spectrum CE System, launched by Promega, presents a new alternative in a market that has historically featured few options for instrumentation providers.
Based on application, the human identification market is classified into forensic applications, paternity testing, and others. The forensic application segment grabbed a significant market share in 2020 and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of human identification systems as there is a continuous increase in the number of crime incidences and government initiatives across the globe.
Based on the product & services, the market is fragmented into instruments, assay kits & reagents, and software & services. In 2020, the assay kits & reagents segment is expected to grab a considerable share of the human identification market owing to the regular use of various reagents & assay kits for DNA analysis. Furthermore, the launch of new assay kits and reagents is also driving the growth of this market segment in the coming years.
North America to witness extensive growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the All-Terrain Vehicle industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. North America is expected to grab a significant share of the human identification market in 2020. The major factors such as favorable government initiatives, increased investments in research and development for DNA analysis coupled with technological advancements, the growing use of forensics coupled with the increasing demand for reducing the time and cost of DNA analysis in the region.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the Human Identification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc. Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, GENETEK Biopharma GmbH, Integenx Inc.
“Global Human Identification Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others)
2. By Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Testing, and Others)
3. By Product & Services (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software & Services)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc. Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, GENETEK Biopharma GmbH, Integenx Inc.)
