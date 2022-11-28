United States Fire Sprinklers Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Growing Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "United States Fire Sprinklers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the US fire sprinklers market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.46% during 2022-2027.

A fire sprinkler represents a type of fire protection system with sprinkler heads installed in ceilings or sidewalls and connected to an active water supply through piping and fittings. In the event of a fire breaking out, the air directly above heats up rapidly. As hot air rises and spreads across the ceiling, it reaches the sprinkler heads, which raises the temperature and activates the system, thereby setting off a chain reaction. A fire sprinkler is deemed to be one of the safest methods to suppress a fire at an early stage so as to prevent it from growing and expanding further. Consequently, fire sprinklers are extensively utilized across commercial and residential buildings.

United States Fire Sprinklers Market Trends:

The escalating incidences of fire accidents across several industries, including oil and gas, mining, petrochemical, etc., which deal with flammable materials regularly, are primarily driving the United States fire sprinklers market. Moreover, the increasing number of offices, retail shops, entertainment centers, hospitals, schools, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand.

In addition to this, several government bodies are organizing informative seminars and implementing favorable regulations to encourage or mandate the installation of fire sprinklers across the country, which is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of high-performance systems with minimal water wastage and thermal radiation technology to detect fires is expected to bolster the United States fire sprinklers market over the forecasted period.

United States Fire Sprinklers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Break by Components

Fire Sprinklers Structure

Pipe

Valves and Fittings

Sprinkler Heads

Others

Fire Response System

Fire Alarm Devices

Lightening

Voice/Public Alert

Secure Communication

Fire Detectors and Control Panels

Fire Suppression Reagent

Water

Foam

Gas

Chemicals

Break by Fire Sprinkler System

Wet Sprinkler System

Dry Sprinkler System

Pre-action Sprinkler System

Deluge System

Others

Break by Service

Installation/ Design

Maintenance

Engineering and Fabrication

Others

Break by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Region

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

American Fire Protection Group, Inc.

American Fire Systems, Inc.

American Fire Protection Inc.

Western States Fire Protection Company

United States Alliance Fire Protection, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Hochiki Corporation

API Group Inc., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

