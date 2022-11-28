United States Fire Sprinklers Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Growing Demand and Forecast 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "United States Fire Sprinklers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the US fire sprinklers market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.46% during 2022-2027.
A fire sprinkler represents a type of fire protection system with sprinkler heads installed in ceilings or sidewalls and connected to an active water supply through piping and fittings. In the event of a fire breaking out, the air directly above heats up rapidly. As hot air rises and spreads across the ceiling, it reaches the sprinkler heads, which raises the temperature and activates the system, thereby setting off a chain reaction. A fire sprinkler is deemed to be one of the safest methods to suppress a fire at an early stage so as to prevent it from growing and expanding further. Consequently, fire sprinklers are extensively utilized across commercial and residential buildings.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-fire-sprinklers-market/requestsample
United States Fire Sprinklers Market Trends:
The escalating incidences of fire accidents across several industries, including oil and gas, mining, petrochemical, etc., which deal with flammable materials regularly, are primarily driving the United States fire sprinklers market. Moreover, the increasing number of offices, retail shops, entertainment centers, hospitals, schools, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand.
In addition to this, several government bodies are organizing informative seminars and implementing favorable regulations to encourage or mandate the installation of fire sprinklers across the country, which is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of high-performance systems with minimal water wastage and thermal radiation technology to detect fires is expected to bolster the United States fire sprinklers market over the forecasted period.
United States Fire Sprinklers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Break by Components
Fire Sprinklers Structure
Pipe
Valves and Fittings
Sprinkler Heads
Others
Fire Response System
Fire Alarm Devices
Lightening
Voice/Public Alert
Secure Communication
Fire Detectors and Control Panels
Fire Suppression Reagent
Water
Foam
Gas
Chemicals
Break by Fire Sprinkler System
Wet Sprinkler System
Dry Sprinkler System
Pre-action Sprinkler System
Deluge System
Others
Break by Service
Installation/ Design
Maintenance
Engineering and Fabrication
Others
Break by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Region
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Competitive Landscape:
American Fire Protection Group, Inc.
American Fire Systems, Inc.
American Fire Protection Inc.
Western States Fire Protection Company
United States Alliance Fire Protection, Inc.
Johnson Controls
Siemens AG
Minimax GmbH & Co. KG
Hochiki Corporation
API Group Inc., etc.
Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-fire-sprinklers-market
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):
Battery Management System Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-management-system-market
Medical Simulation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-simulation-market
Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market
North America Frozen Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market
Europe PVC Pipes Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market
India Soft Skills Training Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soft-skills-training-market
India Biocatalyst Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biocatalyst-market
Indian Feed Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-feed-additives-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ 16317911145
email us here