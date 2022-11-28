Global Data Center Infrastructure Market 2021-2026

LONDON, UK, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Infrastructure Market Size to reach USD 447.5 Billion By 2026 Growing at 8.3% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

The global data center infrastructure market size reached USD 300.5 billion in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the ongoing shift towards software-defined architectures is expected to bode well for market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is already characterized by higher penetration of e-commerce, digital payments, and widespread deployment of the internet of things (IoT) resulting in a vast pool of data creation that is anticipated to drive market growth over the next few years.

Data Center Infrastructure Market Outlook Report is available with GlobalData Now at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/data-center-infrastructure-market-analysis/

Like the server market, the storage device market is becoming software-defined. Storage hardware is becoming commoditized, with the value moving into storage controller software. This has forced storage device manufacturers to embrace the software-defined approach to remain competitive. Leading companies like IBM, Dell, and HPE have added software-defined solutions to their storage portfolio.

Learn about the Data Center Infrastructure Market Dynamics by Viewing Report Sample Right Here!

Data Center Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

• The global data center infrastructure market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026, reaching a value of $447.5 billion. Post-pandemic, the data center infrastructure sector is now anchored by strong demand for data creation and storage around the world, particularly witnessed in developing countries.

• Further, the emergence of a new business environment in the wake of the pandemic pushed the demand for data center infrastructure products/services witnessed by an increased need for cloud services and digitization as companies overhaul their digital infrastructure to deal with new ways of working.

• BFSI & Manufacturing verticals were the largest end-use market for data center infrastructure products/services in 2021 driven by the proliferation of several use cases, which revolve around customer experience, operations, and optimization.

Want to Know more Highlights as you Grab your Sample Report Copy!

• Asia Pacific was the largest region accounting for over 30% of the market share followed by North America and Western Europe.

• The U.S. holds the largest data center infrastructure market share with over US$ 65bn in revenues for the year 2021.

• Some data center infrastructure providers such as Dell and NVIDIA have entered into strategic partnerships as a way to boost their reach. In August 2022, NVIDIA and Dell Technologies in a partnership announced a new data center solution designed for the era of AI, bringing state-of-the-art AI training, AI inference, data processing, data science, and zero-trust security capabilities to enterprises worldwide. The solution combines Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, NVIDIA GPUs, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and is optimized for VMware vSphere 8 enterprise workload platform.

• The key data center infrastructure market players analyzed as part of this report include IBM Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd; Juniper Networks; Vertiv Holdings; Lenovo Group; Seagate Technology; and Inspur Information.

Unlock additional market dynamics impacting the data center infrastructure market growth by Requesting a Sample PDF

GlobalData Plc has segmented the data center infrastructure market report by IT Infrastructure, hardware, software, services, vertical, enterprise size band, and region:

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market – Revenue Opportunity Forecast, by IT Infrastructure 2019-2026 (US$ million)

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market – Revenue Opportunity Forecast, by Hardware segments 2019-2026 (US$ million)

• Server

• Storage

• Networking Equipment

Data Center Infrastructure Market – Revenue Opportunity Forecast, by Software segment 2019-2026 (US$ million)

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software

Data Center Infrastructure Market – Revenue Opportunity Forecast, by Services segments 2019-2026 (US$ million)

• Colocation Services

• Application Hosting & Data Center Services

Data Center Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Western Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Central & Eastern Europe

• Russia

• Turkey

• Rest of Central & Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South & Central America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Data Center Infrastructure Market – Revenue Opportunity Forecast by Vertical Industry Segments, 2019-2026 (US$ million)

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Information Technology

• Mining

• Government

• Others

Data Center Infrastructure Market – Revenue Opportunity Forecast by employee size band, 2019-2026

• Micro (Less than 50)

• Small (51-250)

• Medium (251-1000)

• Large (1001-4999)

• Very Large (5000+)

Download Sample Report at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3322574

Related Reports

• https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/vr-market-analysis/

• https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/metaverse-market-analysis/

• https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/edge-computing-market-analysis/

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision-makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on us for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts