3D Printing Market Size to reach USD 43.5 Billion By 2026 Growing at 22.4% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

3D Printing Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Component Type, Vertical Type, Region and Segment Forecast, 2021-2026

LONDON, UK, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing market size reached USD 15.8 billion in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. The paradigm shift in acceptance of 3D printing as digital manufacturing and not limited to prototyping is expected to influence the market over the forecast period. Integration of 3D printing in production processes benefits organizations by reducing costs and increasing efficiency. The need to improve productivity and automate tasks translates to a rise in demand for software that increases process efficacy. Incorporating simulation into the 3D printing workflow can help reduce cost elements such as consumables and machine time. Simulating the 3D print process can make it easier for production operators to spot potential errors before a build starts. The benefits offered by 3D printing solutions make them a preferred option for technological adoption in manufacturing/production processes.

The entry of several chemical companies into the 3D printing market is helping drive the use of new innovative materials and compounds. Those companies include BASF, which is supplying its Ultracur3D ST 45 urethane resin to Paxis and its Ultrasint PA6 (polyamide 6) powder to startup Impossible Objects. Other materials currently in use include glass fiber and diamond-based polymer composites, not to mention plastic powders, plastic filaments, photopolymers, hydrogel, metals, ceramics, and biomaterials, including hydrogel tissue-derived bio-ink, and synthetic and biodegradable polymers. As more and more vendors come up with innovative materials, the market is anticipated to benefit and record healthy growth.

3D Printing Market Report Highlights

• The global 3D printing market is projected to witness a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2026, reaching a value of $43.5 billion by 2026. Increasing use in healthcare applications is expected to drive global demand.

• In 2021, the hardware component segment in the 3D printing market captured a significant share with the market size projected to exceed US$ 10 billion by 2026 at a CAGR surpassing 15% from 2021 to 2026.

• Automotive segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% from 2021 to 2026, owing to the increasing use of 3D printing in autonomous and electric vehicle manufacturing.

• The US’s dominance in the 3D printing market is influenced by the country’s affinity for use of technology in all walks of life. With several companies and organizations working hand-in-hand to develop 3D-printed products, the country is poised for strong growth in the coming years

• The 3D printing market key players analyzed as part of this report include 3D Systems Corp, Desktop Metal Inc, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc, GE Additive (General Electric Co), HP Inc, Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd, among others.

GlobalData Plc has segmented the 3D printing market report by component, vertical, and region:

Global 3D Printing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Hardware

• Materials

• Software

• Services

Global 3D Printing Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Consumer Products

• Medical & Dental

• Education

• Railway

• Art and Fashion

• Government

• Construction

• Others

