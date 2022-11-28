Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Projected Growth

Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Bulk Food Ingredients Market Report 2022” forecasts the bulk food ingredients market to reach a value of $701.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The bulk food ingredients market is expected to reach $864.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growing demand for convenience food products is expected to propel the growth of the bulk food ingredients market going forward.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Trends

New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the bulk food ingredients market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new innovative products such as those made from upcycled feedstocks to increase their market share. For instance, in December 2019, Cargill, a US-based manufacturer of bulk food ingredients, partnered with Renmatix and launched Nouravant, a plant-based, clean-label food ingredient that is manufactured by using the unique Renmatix's Plantrose Process. It uses only water, heat, and pressure. This process efficiently deconstructs plant materials and converts them into functional food ingredients, which helps customers deliver food and beverage products that are label-friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective. Nouravant is used in baked goods, sauces, and processed meats to help improve texture and moisture.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Overview

The bulk food ingredients market consists of sales of bulk food ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are the food components used as raw materials in processed foods, ready-to-eat foods, packaged drinks and foods, and others. Bulk food ingredients refer to raw materials that are used at the front end of the food processing industry. These include all kinds of grains, flour, starches, spices, sugar, cocoa, dry beans and legumes, nuts, and other ingredients used in the production of food and beverage items.

Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients, Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients

• By Application: Ready Meals, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks and Spreads, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others Distribution Channels

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Olam International, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Associated British Foods

Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth bulk food ingredients global market research. The market report analyzes bulk food ingredients global market size, bulk food ingredients global market segments, bulk food ingredients market growth drivers, bulk food ingredients market trends, bulk food ingredients market growth across geographies, and bulk food ingredients market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

