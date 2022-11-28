Immersion Cooling Market is expected to display a steady growth of 22.3% And Forecast 2022-2028
Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% from 2022-2028, reaching USD 2 billion by 2028.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% from 2022-2028, reaching USD 2 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Single-Phase Immersion Cooling and Two-Phase Immersion Cooling); Cooling Fluid (Mineral Oil, Synthetic and Fluorocarbon-Based, and Others); Application (High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, and Others); Region/Country.
Click here to view the Report Description & TOC - https://univdatos.com/report/immersion-cooling-market/
The Immersion Cooling market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Immersion Cooling market. The Immersion Cooling market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Immersion Cooling market at the global and regional levels.
Market Overview
The rise of the data economy is fundamentally changing the way life-led and the highly integrated world is pushing businesses to operate at an ever-increasing pace. Also, almost every aspect of human daily lives depends on smart devices, homes, cities, and autonomous vehicles which rely on what is happening inside data centers. However, these centers come at a tremendous cost in energy consumption, water use, footprint, and more. Therefore, this rises the need for faster, smarter, more energy-efficient, and more sustainable data centers. By transitioning data centers from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling, businesses can better prepare for the unprecedented performance requirements of the future while managing costs and the impact on our natural resources.
The Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 22% during the forecast period. It is mainly owing to the increasing demand for IoT functionality and cloud computing infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for data centers, especially hyper-scale data centers. Hyperscale data centers enable digital platforms to store and transfer data efficiently. As compared to modern data centers, hyper-scale facilities have high-volume traffic as well as the capability to handle heavy computing workloads.
Request for Sample Pages - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=27897
Some of the major players operating in the market include Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer, Fujitsu Limited, Midas Green Technologies, Dug Technology, Asperitas, TAS, AMAX Engineering Corporation, Liquid Stack, DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 outbreak posed additional stress on various economies across different sectors. This shifted the focus toward a digital economy. As the data centers manage more next-generation applications like the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, they require higher-density processors, which produce more heat, thus requiring more cooling power, hence positively escalating the market size of immersion cooling.
The global immersion cooling market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
• Based on the cooling fluid, the immersion cooling market is categorized into mineral oil, synthetic and fluorocarbon-based, and others. The mineral oil segment caters to an extensive share of the market and is expected to grow at an influential rate in the forecasted period as well. The ability of mineral oil to be combined from various sources and batches allows for greater flexibility during deployment and operations. Moreover, mineral oil delivers better efficiency, which further simplifies facility design when compared to typical air conditioning systems, resulting in cost savings.
• Based on application, the immersion cooling market is segmented into high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cryptocurrency mining, and others. The cryptocurrency mining segment caters considerable share of the market. It is mainly due to the increase in cryptocurrency miners, blockchain technology is expanding more quickly. The energy required for cryptocurrency mining depends on the hardware requirements and network hash rate, which increases the amount of power used by the servers and components that heat the data centers.
Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/immersion-cooling-market/
Immersion Cooling Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the due to the presence of many data centers in the region, along with the rising popularity of such cooling methods for data centers, especially in the United States. Moreover, Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, in April 2021, Microsoft announced the installation of a new liquid immersion cooling infrastructure at a data center in Washington, saving water and lowering energy costs.
The major players targeting the market include
• Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
• Submer
• Fujitsu Limited
• Midas Green Technologies
• Dug Technology
• Asperitas
• TAS
• AMAX Engineering Corporation
• Liquid Stack
• DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Immersion Cooling market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Immersion Cooling market?
• Which factors are influencing the Immersion Cooling market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Immersion Cooling market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Immersion Cooling market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Immersion Cooling market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights
• Modular Data Center Market
• Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here