Sends wins top honours for innovative Global Merchant Services in the UK

Sends, a London-based financial service provider, has been offering a comprehensive range of payment solutions since 2017. The Sends account accepts transactions through Apple Pay and Google Pay and enables payouts to cards or IBANs. As a trade name of Smartflow Payments Limited, Sends is a FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI). UK-based financial service expert, Sends, has been announced the winner of Best Merchant Services Provider UK 2025 at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025.

"This award reflects the dedication of our entire team at Sends to delivering secure, innovative, and client-focused payment solutions".” — Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Business Outlook recently announced Sends as the winner of the award title, Best Merchant Services Provider UK 2025. The award title was announced online as part of the annual award ceremony celebrated by World Business Outlook every year. The Singapore-based online business news portal chose the winner after receiving and reviewing several nominations from financial service providers in the UK.

Sends, a London-based financial services provider, has offered a comprehensive range of payment solutions since 2017. As a trade name of Smartflow Payments Limited, Sends is an FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI). Sends allows clients to open SEPA, SWIFT, and UK local payment accounts within 48 hours. With a Sends account, you can make fast payouts to cards or IBANS and initiate international transfers. Sends' business services include dedicated IBANs and internet acquiring with support for Apple Pay and Google Pay. Both the web platform and mobile application are designed to be fast, secure, and reliable, enabling clients to manage their finances easily.

For the award title, Best Merchant Services Provider UK 2025, the jury at World Business Outlook reviewed the security and compliance of the nominated companies. The winner of this award title was required to have the strictest adherence to UK and EU financial regulations, along with the use of encryption, tokenisation and secure authentication methods for fraud prevention tools. Use of AI and Blockchain, and Analytics were also looked into during the review process. Another criterion in the winner selection process was the consideration of the advanced tools and solutions in the payment solutions, which are also integrated with the e-commerce platforms and POS systems.

In addition to meeting the above criteria, Sends showcased the ability to support businesses of various sizes and industries with customisable solutions for specific merchant needs. The international payment capabilities, along with competitive and transparent fee structures, have helped Sends increase its market share in the UK financial services sector. The provision to open accounts in EUR, GBP and USD has made it the most recommended strategic partner for many business organisations in the UK.

With a strong customer support system and good customer satisfaction ratings, Sends has garnered good positive reviews and following among the startups, SMEs and the retail clients. Speaking further about the award announcement, the CEO of World Business Outlook, Shashank Madesha, said, “Sends clearly deserves to win this award title on the basis of the transparency and security it guarantees for its partners and clients. With no hidden costs and a clear communication of their terms and conditions, Sends is steadily growing its clientele in the UK. Its innovative solutions, strong financial performance, committed customer services and strict compliance make them the Best Merchant Services Provider UK 2025.”

After hearing the announcement of the award title, Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends, said, “This award title is a dedication to the commitment shown by Sends employees from across the world. We are matching up our employee count with the rising size of our clientele worldwide. Sends provides the best custom-made merchant service for Entrepreneurs with e-commerce or any other kind of startups.”

CEO of Sends, Alona Shevtsova, added: “We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Merchant Services Provider 2025’ by World Business Outlook. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team at Sends to delivering secure, innovative, and client-focused payment solutions. Our commitment to compliance, technological advancement, and tailored services continues to drive us forward as a trusted partner for businesses across the UK and Europe.”



About Sends

Sends is a full-fledged replacement for the traditional bank account. It is an authorised EMI by the FCA since 2017. Sends develops an easy-to-use platform for international banking and caters to individual and enterprise entities of all sizes.

https://sends.co/



About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based global news portal serving business audiences across key industries worldwide. With 50,000+ monthly website visitors and a strong social media presence, it delivers business news and insights across regions including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/

