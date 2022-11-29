Paras Biopharmaceuticals is Highly Recommended for Biologics CDMO – Development, Scale-up & Production
EINPresswire.com/ -- Paras Biopharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the company has been highly recommended for its Biologics CDMO – development / scale-up and production capabilities. The Paras Biopharmaceuticals Team has successfully completed multiple biologics projects in 2022.
“It is very encouraging when appreciation comes to Paras Biopharmaceuticals, especially from a USA-based company that is very innovative in its work and is developing challenging next generation biologics. Paras Biopharmaceuticals proudly shares its recommendation and appreciation of its USA-based customer who we served in 2021/2022” says Dr Mark Jackson, Administration Lead of Paras Biopharmaceuticals.
Recommendation from a Biotech company in the San Francisco Bay area, USA - Director, CMC/Pharmaceutical Development
“Paras Biopharmaceuticals is a solid company to generate pilot-scale material with high quality. The scientists at Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ upstream, downstream, and analytical groups are experienced in process operation and analytical assay transfer. The project manager and technical lead are responsible and well-organised. When we initiate our project with a biologic molecule at Paras Biopharmaceuticals, there is a unique challenge in the process that requires risk mitigation.
The Paras Biopharmaceuticals team demonstrated high technical and engineering capabilities in troubleshooting and innovative spirits in implementing new approaches to monitor and control potential issues. We are pleased with the success at Paras Biopharmaceuticals in resolving the unique manufacturability challenges that allow the cGMP scale-up.”
“Paras Biopharmaceuticals Biologics CDMO is serving both USA and European companies efficiently with its primary focus to offer best quality services. The recommendation gives the company and the Team further encouragement to enhance their work going forward into 2023”, adds Dr Ashesh Kumar, CEO of Paras Biopharmaceuticals.
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has established its expertise in the three critical areas from (1) enabling the development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale (Biologics CDMO activities), (2) development and licensing of biosimilar production technologies, (3) and the development and supply of bioprocess enzymes used routinely in biologics development and production. Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully owned state-of-art biologics production plant and is a revenue-generating and profit-making company with a proven track record of serving innovative big-pharma, medium-size and small-biotech start-up in the USA & Europe for developing and producing small and large biologics production batches
Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland is dedicated for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php
