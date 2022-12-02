Bandicam Kicks Off Winter Sale, Offering Up To 42% Discount on Bandicam Screen Recorder and Bandicut Video Cutter

Bandicam Screen Recorder, Winter Sale

The leading video recording and editing software provider, Bandicam Company, offers its biggest sale of the year, available for both individuals and companies.

We hope both new and existing users will benefit from the amazing features of Bandicam Screen Recorder and Bandicut Video Cutter.” — Zun, Bandicam Manager

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Company, the leading video recording and editing software provider, concludes its 14th year in business with its biggest sale of the year, offering up to 32% discount for individual lifetime buyers and 42% discount for companies. The sale is already in motion, with thousands of people and businesses locking in on this exclusive deal.

Zun, a manager at Bandicam, said, "Since COVID-19, the number of new users recording and editing videos using Bandicam and Bandicut has increased significantly. Through this sale event, we hope both new and existing users will benefit from the amazing features of Bandicam Screen Recorder and Bandicut Video Cutter at a once-in-a-lifetime pricing. "

Bandicam is a screen recording program that makes it easy to record computer screens, webcams, YouTube videos, and gameplays in high-quality videos. It is used by over ten million people and by tens of thousands of businesses and enterprises across the globe.

The company has been around for 14 years and is known for its unique and friendly user experience. Its free version offers basic recording, editing and sharing features, while the premium version comes with all of the advanced tools and features at no extra cost.

A bundled premium package that includes Bandicam, along with the Bandicut Video Cutter, allows users to record videos and trim unnecessary parts of the video without losing its quality. This is a must-have tool for users who record videos for entertainment or education purposes, as it ensures that the content is to-the-point and well-edited.

To learn more about Bandicam or to procure their products at a limited-time discounted price, visit their website and secure the deal before it runs out.