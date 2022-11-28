Asia-Pacific Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026 now available on MarketResearchReports.com
This 120+ page report covers twelve countries namely Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea (South), Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Data Centre growth rates in the Asia Pacific remain strong, with a 50 percent average growth rate.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our latest research covering the Asia-Pacific region reveals that the Data Centre growth rates in the Asia Pacific remain strong, with an average growth rate in Data Centre space, power, and revenue forecast for the four years to the end of 2026 to be 50 percent.
China will account for 41 percent of Data Centre revenues in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Singapore, Australia, and Japan being the next highest markets (in percentage terms). South Korea has a growth rate of over 100 percent for the same period – with Australia and Singapore having among the lowest growth rates. Australia and Singapore are both mature markets with over 400,000 m2 of installed Data Centre space and have attracted a range of hyperscale and cloud investments. A shortage of power and land constraints in Singapore for Data Centre development, with power being rationed by the Government.
New Data Centres are mostly being built in Metro city areas: The Metro city area is attractive as it is close to large population centers – with around half of the Data Centre power in the 12 Asia Pacific country markets being located in 17 Data Centre city clusters.
The existing Data Centre locations (particularly Singapore & Hong Kong) face challenges: Singapore and Hong Kong both face power constraints, with most power being imported with limited renewable power capacity. The constraints on developments in Singapore & Hong Kong provide an opportunity for other markets:
The Australian Data Centre market has become one of the largest in Asia: Australia has benefitted from the creation of large campus Data Centres in the Melbourne and Sydney areas, with AirTrunk (Melbourne) developing three campuses with up to 370 MW of power in total and NEXT DC (Melbourne) also developing two campuses with up to 120 MW of power.
The Asia Pacific market is being powered by demand for the cloud: Cloud expansion is underpinning the business case for Data Centre construction leading to demand new hyperscale facilities. The entry of new investors, including private equity investors and Data Centre Providers, is spurring development in new hyperscale facilities.
There is some uncertainty about future Data Centre pricing and the revenue outlook: Overall Datacentrepricing forecasts that Asia Pacific Data Centre pricing will continue to rise despite the increase in new space and facilities taking place.
