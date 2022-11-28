Aventis Launches New Courses Focusing on Digital, Green, and Care Sectors

Focusing on Developing Skills for Mid-Career Professionals Based on SkillsFuture’s Skills Demand for The Future Economy 2022 Report

SINGAPORE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with the latest Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2022, award-winning training and education provider, Aventis Learning Group and Aventis Graduate School announces the launch of an exciting suite of short courses and Graduate Diploma that are designed to provide upskilling and upgrading career opportunities for mid-career working professionals.

18 Emerging Domains Within The 3 High Growth Sectors

The latest SkillsFuture 2022 report grouped priority skills associated with the digital, care, and green economies into 18 “emerging domains,” ranging from cybersecurity to green economy to health and wellness. The report also shared that mid-career workers should consider upgrading their skills or learning new in-demand skills to stay versatile within their industry. This seizes the chance to move into growth roles within their existing roles or through job redesign and skills top-ups.

Skills and Career Opportunities in the Digital Sector

To meet the growing demand in the digital economy for data analysts, threat analysis managers, and cyber security specialists, Aventis offers a suite of Graduate Diploma and Master’s Degree in cyber security, artificial intelligence, business automation, data science, and digital marketing. In addition, Aventis also offers an IBF Funded course Professional Certificate in AI Ethics & Governance in Action, which provides learners with an in-depth understanding of the various areas to watch out for when deploying or using third-party AI technology. Other exciting digital courses include metaverse, web3, and blockchain-related topics to prepare working professionals for career opportunities in the fast-evolving metaverse space.

Skills and Career Opportunities in the Care Sector

For the care sector, Aventis offers an extensive suite of Master’s Degree and Graduate Diploma programmes in child psychology, organizational psychology, integrative counseling, and psychotherapy. This is designed to equip mid-career professionals exploring career opportunities in career counseling, social services, education, community, public health, and rehabilitation. Furthermore, to meet the demand in the care economy, Aventis has launched a Center for Wellness and Organizational Psychology to champion Corporate Mental Wellness programs for companies through bespoke Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), lunch and learn wellness talks, and microlearning credentials for companies across Asia.

Skills and Opportunities in the Green and Sustainability Sector

For the green sector, Aventis now offers a suite of ESG and Business sustainability short courses and academic programmes. This includes the Graduate Diploma In Business Sustainability & Environment, Social And Governance (ESG), a 10-month part-time MBA that incorporates sustainable business strategy, and an IBF Funded 2-Day Effective Guide To Sustainability Reporting Course where eligible learners may enjoy up to 90% Funding*. Aventis has also launched a suite of in-demand sustainability short courses such as Carbon Management, Sustainable and Green Finance, ESG Strategy and Responsible Sourcing & Sustainable Procurement

Dedicated Support for Mid-Career Professionals

To provide a continuous learning journey for mid-career professionals, Aventis leverages an IBM AI Powered Course Recommendation system to provide valuable skills insights that will help mid-career professionals to better plan their skills development journey. Aventis also has a team of dedicated and experienced career consultants to provide 1-to-1 advice on the most suitable courses for mid-career professionals across the different sectors.

More than 50 New Courses in 2023

Aventis will continue to ramp up the supply of skills training in high-demand growth sectors and offer qualifications that are of high transferability and demand across multiple sectors. Through collaboration with professional bodies, including AI Singapore, EC Council, and IHRP (Singapore), Aventis will continue to focus on offering highly relevant training courses that support the digital, green, and care economies. A new Graduate Diploma in Workplace Learning Design & Solutions will also be launched in 2023 to provide L&D and HR Practitioners with the skills to design and develop innovative workplace learning solutions that offer on-the-job (OJT) learning opportunities that help staff complement their existing skills.

Professor Malick Sy, Aventis Academic Director shared, "As a Graduate School dedicated to upgrading the skills of working professionals, we are constantly pushing the frontier to offer cutting-edge curriculum that prepares our students for Industrial Revolution world 4.0. This comes as Singapore gears up to reskill its workforce for the rapidly changing global workplace."

“To meet the growing demand for digital skills, Singapore Green Plan 2030 and care industries, Aventis will be constantly working closely with industry leaders and subject matter experts to ensure our courses are practical and skills-driven” shared Aventis Graduate School General Manager, Mr Samuel Teo

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, Skillsfuture Singapore and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.

For more info: www.aventis.edu.sg

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, Aventis is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

For more info: https://www.aventislearning.com