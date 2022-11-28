Couple Towed Solar-Powered Trailer 1,000 Miles With Electric Car Defying Skeptics

Gail Thorpe gives a thumbs up while charging the EV on the trip Gail Thorpe stands between the Chevy Bolt EV and the Aliner Scout Trailer at a Rest Stop Parked Near an 18-wheeler Gail and Devin Thorpe from Jacksonville visit North Carolina's Outer Banks

Jacksonville-Based YouTubers Towed an Aliner Scout With Solar Panels Over 1,000 Miles Up and Down Atlantic Coast With a Chevy Bolt EV

Towing a little camper over 1,000 miles with our compact electric Chevy Bolt was a fun challenge.” — Devin Thorpe

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chevrolet doesn’t give the 2017 Chevy Bolt EV a tow rating and recommends not towing with newer Bolts. That didn’t stop Gail and Devin Thorpe from towing their solar-power equipped Aliner Scout popup camper on a 1000-mile camping trip with their compact electric vehicle.Over an eight-day trip, the couple traveled through four states, leaving Florida, passing through Georgia and South Carolina, and finally visiting North Carolina. They traveled on five of the eight days, averaging about 200 miles per day. On the three other days, they enjoyed sightseeing.“The trip, including the Carolinas, completed my roster of visits to all 50 states,” Gail Thorpe said. “The Southeast Coast may have been the last place in the country I visited, but it's among the most beautiful.”“Towing a little camper over 1,000 miles with our compact electric Chevy Bolt was a fun challenge,” Devin Thorpe said. “Countless people have told us we couldn’t do it or shouldn’t try; we’re proud to have done it.”Of the five travel days, two were short enough not to require them to charge the Bolt en route, making for relaxing days. On two other days, they traveled between 200 and 250 miles, requiring the Thorpes to charge the Bolt once or twice quickly. Those were travel days that allowed them to get to their destinations before dark without leaving early.On the fifth travel day, the Thorpes tackled a 300-mile leg of the trip, requiring two long charges. The route also had them on back roads averaging about 40 miles per hour. Sadly, both charges required unhitching, making for a long day. They didn’t get to their campground that evening until about 8:00 PM.The journey allowed the couple visits in Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina. At the northernmost point of the journey, the Thorpes took the National Outer Banks Scenic Byway to Cedar Island’s National refuge and visited Fort Macon State Park on Emerald Island.On the trip, the Thorpes spent seven nights camping. They were able to rely on their solar power five out of seven nights. They had a couple of nights when clouds, rain and other glitches during the day combined to prevent the panels from charging the battery, leaving them powerless in the evening.Gail and Devin Thorpe host a YouTube show called Our Solar Electric Trailer Journey, where they share their experiences camping in a solar-powered RV they tow with their 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. Visit http://OurSolarTrailer.com to learn more.

We Towed Our Solar-Powered Aliner Scout on a 1,000-Mile Camping Trip With Our Chevy Bolt EV