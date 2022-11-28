Bristol County Author and Recent Amputee Continues Suicide Prevention Advocacy With Return to Livestream Chat Sessions
It’s all about maintaining the right attitude no matter what happens
Yes, I lost a leg. And I’m alive. That’s what matters.”TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bristol County Author and Recent Amputee Continues Suicide Prevention Advocacy With Return to Livestream Chat Sessions
— Tracey Pacheco Medeiros
“It’s all about maintaining the right attitude no matter what happens,” said Tracey Pacheco Medeiros, as she prepared to resume her morning “Coffee & Me” livestream chats via her YouTube and Facebook accounts on Monday, November 28th.
Tracey Medeiros loves Minions and motorcycles. In August, she had a motorcycle accident while vacationing in TN. To save her life, the medical team at University of TN Knoxville Medical Center had to amputate her left leg.
“It’s all about attitude,” Medeiros shared to family, friends, and get-well-wishers.
“Yes, I lost a leg. And I’m alive. That’s what matters. I can replace the bike. I will ride again.”
As a vocal suicide attempt survivor 22 years past her last attempt, being grateful to be alive is life-changing and lifesaving. That’s the attitude Medeiros brings to her morning chats.
“That’s what I want to share with others with this lived experience. Life happens, good, bad and ugly. We need to develop positive coping skills, so we don’t drift into negative darkness. That’s hard work.” Medeiros launched her Coffee & Me Livestreams in 2021 in an effort to encourage other attempt survivors to come out of the shadows of silence created by discrimination and judgement. “We need to stand up, speak up and support each other.”
Tracey Medeiros has had her share of life challenges. In addition to her suicide attempt, she survived a double mastectomy in 2015 and the leg amputation in August. As she was bleeding out on the TN highway, a number of strangers pulled over. One gave a First Aid Kit to one of Tracey’s fellow riders. It contained a tourniquet. They were able to stop the bleeding. That action saved her life until the MedFlight could get her to the hospital.
Recovery has included weeks of battling Phantom pain spasms that were horrific. She has been guided to her next steps with “shrinkers” to help prepare her leg stump to fit properly into the prosthetic. Tracey was able to test out a sample at the Hanger Clinic in South Easton and hopes to see her permanent one next week. She has completed home-based physical and occupational therapy efforts.
With support from Spaulding Rehab (Boston), she will learn to walk again.
“I’m a Certified Peer Specialist with a B.A. in Psychology and 22 years of lived experience. I’m at my best emotionally and mentally when I’m giving back to and supporting others.”
“That’s what I want to continue to share with these livestreams. Life is worth living. Never give up. Stay. Miracles do happen. The quality of life can improve,” Medeiros said passionately and with her infectious smile. Join Tracey Pacheco Medeiros on her “Coffee & Me” livestream, November 28th at 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT at: https://youtu.be/myNBcgUwd1g
Background: Tracey Pacheco Medeiros is a suicide attempt survivor, author, https://www.amazon.com/Embracing-Imperfection-healing-journey-survivor/dp/0997423951, public speaker, trainer, MA Certified Peer Specialist with a BA in Psychology. Tracey is the co-founder of A Voice at the Table http://avoiceatthetable.org/index.html a grassroots nonprofit that launched the Impacted Family & (IFF) Movement in 2014 and co-developed a psych-educational wellness workshop series for attempt survivors. She is an active member of the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) and serves on the Executive Committee of the Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention (MCSP) and the Greater Taunton Community Services, Inc. Board.
Annemarie Matulis
A Voice at the Table
+1 508.922.7278
matulisannie@msn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter