This Holiday Season, Motobyo Offers Free Used Car Auction Marketplace Listing for Broad Base of Verified, Motivated Buyers.
Motobyo has been designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals with the intent to give consumers control in the buying and selling of used cars.
Cyber Monday Deal Available For A Limited Time at the Innovative Used Car Marketplace Designed for Consumers, Not DealersPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, is offering a free Auction Marketplace listing for anyone looking to sell their vehicle to create some extra cash in a tough economy.
Beginning on Cyber Monday and continuing for a limited time throughout this holiday season, selling a used car is easier than ever before, with a free listing on the Motobyo auction marketplace that puts control of the deal into the seller’s hands, getting their used car in front of a larger audience of verified, motivated buyers beyond their own backyard.
Selling a used car on the Motobyo auction platform enables a seller to realize a 20 percent higher sales price than other means, including trade-ins or other used car listing sites.
Normally, listing a car on Motobyo is priced at $99 for a standard listing, but this holiday season’s no price listing offer is a perfect way to free up some cash by selling your car.
To sell your car on Motobyo, get your price through our patent-pending pricing tool, create an account, describe the car and its condition, upload your car photos, and wait for the bids to come in.
Launched this summer in Philadelphia, the team of automotive and technology industry experts behind Motobyo have created a used car marketplace that empowers individual sellers like never before.
At their fingertips, sellers on Motobyo can auction their car to real, verified retail buyers on one, easy-to-use platform. That means no dealers and no wholesale buyers, guaranteeing you get as much as possible for your car.
By listing with Motobyo, sellers benefit from a verified and secure marketplace, with no spam e-mails or wasted time taking calls or setting up meetings with strangers. Motobyo sellers also benefit from a streamlined sales process driven by motivated bidders with no more haggling or dead ends. The platform also provides a full suite of resources dedicated to getting you as much for your vehicle as possible without the headache.
Best of all, every Motobyo vehicle is guaranteed to sell in 10 days or less. Listing your vehicle during this holiday season gets you in the “Fast Lane” to a sale.
To take advantage of this limited time offer visit Motobyo this holiday season at https://www.Motobyo.com.
