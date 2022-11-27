Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006659

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 27, 2022 / 1145 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 7B N / Clarendon

VIOLATION: Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Joseph R. Fortin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported suspicious incident at a residence on VT RT 7B N, in the Town of Clarendon.

 

Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers made contact with a subject involved, identified as Joseph Fortin (36).

 

Further investigation revealed Fortin had an active warrant for his arrest. Fortin was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was lodged in lieu of $200 bail.

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 28, 2022

           

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

