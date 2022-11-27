Rutland Barracks / Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006659
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 27, 2022 / 1145 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 7B N / Clarendon
VIOLATION: Warrant
ACCUSED: Joseph R. Fortin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported suspicious incident at a residence on VT RT 7B N, in the Town of Clarendon.
Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers made contact with a subject involved, identified as Joseph Fortin (36).
Further investigation revealed Fortin had an active warrant for his arrest. Fortin was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was lodged in lieu of $200 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: November 28, 2022
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.